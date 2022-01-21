 Skip to main content
Boys' county tourney: Houck huge as No. 2 seed Oxford claims fourth title in a row

Oxford-Jacksonville boys-CCT 1

Oxford's Rylan Houck goes up for two against Jacksonville in Friday's 71st Calhoun County final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Any doubt Rylan Houck deserves to be a Calhoun County tournament MVP this year?

The Oxford senior forward kept a hand in the face of Jacksonville's John Broom through most of Friday's 71st county final, and he poured in 26 points to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 64-62 victory.

Oxford, the No. 2 seed, claimed its fourth county title in a row and 22nd overall.

Jacksonville, the No. 1 seed, was vying for its first county title since 1995. The Golden Eagles played the entire tournament without star junior center Cade Phillips, who watched with a protective boot on his lower right leg. He stepped on the foot of an Anniston player in Jacksonville's 82-44 victory a week prior to Friday's county final.

Oxford stayed glued to Jacksonville's 3-point shooters, Broom chief among them. Houck guarded him most of the night and held him to nine points.

Houck led Oxford with 22 points in the 2021 county final against Anniston, but Anniston's Antonio Kite was named tourney MVP after a 29-point performance in a loss.

JaLeik Long was the one shooter Oxford struggled to account for. He kept Jacksonville on equal footing with the Yellow Jackets, hitting six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points.

2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament

Jan. 14-21

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

BOYS BRACKET

Jan. 14

Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41

Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41

Jan. 15

White Plains 66, Donoho 35

Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52

Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36

Jan. 17

Saks 91, JCA 40

Anniston 74, Piedmont 68

Jan. 18

Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43

Oxford 56, White Plains 37 

Jan. 19

Alexandria 52, Saks 43

Jan. 20 (semifinals)

Oxford 63, Anniston 43

Jacksonville 80, Alexandria 66

Jan. 21

Oxford 64, Jacksonville 62

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.