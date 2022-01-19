Boys' county tourney: Alexandria fights of feisty Saks to reach semifinals

JACKSONVILLE — Is Alexandria seeded low in the Calhoun County tournament?
D'Anthony Walton scored 19 points, and the Valley Cubs held off fifth seed Saks 52-43 during Wednesday's quarterfinals.
No. 4 seed Alexandria (8-1), Class 5A's fifth-ranked team in the Alabama Sportswriters Association poll, advanced to the semifinals and will face top seed Jacksonville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Valley Cubs return to the semifinals a year after losing to eventual champion Oxford 47-42 in the quarterfinals. Alexandria proved better than its No. 7 seed a year ago.
"We're really eager to prove it," Walton said. "We want to play Jacksonville. We want to play all of the top teams. We're really hungry to play."
It just didn't look like it at times against Saks.
The Wildcats trailed 32-22 at halftime but closed to within 36-32 when Alexandria coach Jason Johnson called timeout at 2:02.
"We were just trying to tell them to take care of the basketball and take good shots," Johnson said. "We were just kind of one-on-oneing a little bit, and Saks was doing a good job of keeping us from running a set offense and using our height."
The Valley Cubs scored eight of the next 10 points, starting with a Kory Cargall bucket and led 44-34 by the end of the quarter.
The lead swelled to 50-38, but Saks rallied again, coming within 50-43 on a Sean Parnell drive at the three-minute mark of the fourth.
Saks had open looks at 3-pointers in its next two possessions, but Gavin Doss and Parnell missed.
As a top-four seed, Alexandria drew a double bye. The tournament started Friday, but the Valley Cubs played their tourney opener Wednesday.
It felt like deja vu for Johnson.
"I don't know if it's the bigness of the gym or whatever it is, but we always seem to struggle in the first game," he said. "Saks had a lot to do with it. They came out with a lot more intensity than we did, and we're fortunate."
Collin Taylor added 11 points for Alexandria, and Julian Wright scored 10.
Parnell led Saks with 13 points. Jalen McCants added 10, and Doss scored nine.
"We made just enough plays to be ahead in this game. We've got to play a lot better tomorrow if not going to get run out of this gym."
2022 Calhoun County basketball tournament
Jan. 14-21
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
BOYS BRACKET
Jan. 14
Pleasant Valley 68, Wellborn 41
Jacksonville Christian 51, Ohatchee 41
Jan. 15
White Plains 66, Donoho 35
Faith Christian 76, Weaver 52
Piedmont 70, Pleasant Valley 36
Jan. 17
Saks 91, JCA 40
Anniston 74, Piedmont 68
Jan. 18
Jacksonville 98, Faith Christian 43
Oxford 56, White Plains 37
Jan. 19
Alexandria 52, Saks 43
Jan. 20 (semifinals)
Anniston vs. Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville vs. Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21
Championship, 8 p.m.