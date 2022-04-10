Boys county soccer: Donoho halts Oxford’s win streak at three

ANNISTON — Donoho won the inaugural Calhoun County boys soccer tournament in 2017 at Choccolocco Park, but the Falcons hadn’t won the county tournament since.
They hadn’t even reached the championship game — until Saturday.
Two goals by tournament MVP Drew Williamson and one by Samuel Johnson carried the Falcons to a 3-1 win over Oxford at Anniston’s McClellan Soccer Complex.
First-year head coach Tim Melton said Donoho’s usual preparation routine, watching a lot of film and developing strategies for individual opponents, paid dividends against Oxford.
“Every game, we watch film. We individualize each player. Our team is responsible for going out and watching other teams play. They come back with a whole scouting report and present it to the team, so we do things totally different than most other teams,” Melton said.
The win ended Oxford’s run of county championships in boys play. The Yellow Jackets claimed three straight county titles with wins in 2018, 2019 and 2021. There was no county tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Falcons never trailed and Oxford was never able to forge a tie but the Yellow Jackets made things interesting over the last six minutes of action.
Williamson’s first goal came at 24:57 of the first half on a pass from Samuel Johnson. Johnson saved a ball that appeared to be going out of bounds then took advantage of his peripheral vision to spotted Williamson in the middle of the field as he started a run toward the goal.
“I have trust in Sam to do that. He’s been doing it all year and he’s been doing it really good,” Williamson said. “He was able to play me, and I heard my coaches say, ‘Shoot,’ so I shot it and it happened to go over the keeper and go in.”
After Williamson buried the ball in the back of the net, the remainder of the first half went quietly. The Falcons still led 1-0 with just under 19 minutes to play when an Oxford player received a red card. That player had to leave the game and the Yellow Jackets were one player short the remainder of the match.
Johnson scored an insurance goal for the Falcons with 8:44 to play. Williamson’s shot from the left side came across the front of the goal. When Oxford’s keeper stepped up to deflect the ball it went toward Johnson who was on the right side of the net. Johnson headed the ball back just hard enough to get it into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
“It hit off the goalie’s hand and it was right in my ear,” Johnson said. “I just happened to be right there, and I headed it in. … Once I shot it, I knew it was in. I just knew it.”
Johnson’s goal suddenly became more than insurance when Oxford’s Josue Alvarez scored on a rebound with 5:41 to go. Alvarez had been awarded a penalty kick inside the Donoho box. Richard Goad, the Falcons’ first-year goalkeeper, blocked the shot but Alvarez was first to the rebound and drove it into the net on his second try. Goad had another save at the three-minute mark.
“Richard played a great game,” Melton said before noting how much growth Goad has shown as a player in his first season of soccer. “This was his best game that he’s had by far, we believe.”
Goad credited defenders Trey Alexander, Ethan Rogers and Hunter Davenport with making his life in goal easier.
“I really look up to them and I try my hardest to be good as the last line of defense,” Goad said.
With 58.4 seconds remaining and the bulk of Oxford’s players moved forward, Grant Steed passed to Williamson on a breakaway and Williamson scored for the second time.
“When Grant got the ball in the midfield, he had a lot of space. He was able to play an unbelievable ball to me to my left foot and I was just able to get past the defenseman and kick it in the back post,” Williamson said.
Twenty seconds later, Oxford got the ball into Donoho’s goal again but this time the Yellow Jackets were offside and time expired before they could threaten again.
“Unbelievable,” Williamson said of the victory. “Better than anything.”
Individual honors
MVP: Drew Williamson, Donoho
Best offensive player: Riley Johnson, Donoho
Best defensive player: Alex Reyes, Oxford
Also all-tournament
Trey Alexander, Donoho
Caleb Boothe, Jacksonville
Layton Cheatwood, White Plains
Andy Garcia, Oxford
Nico Gutierrez, Oxford
Isaac Joiner, Jacksonville
Tristen Koontz, Oxford
Logan Melton, Donoho
Gleymar Perez, White Plains
Ethan Rogers, Donoho
Grant Steed, Donoho
Ray Zuniga, Oxford