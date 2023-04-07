 Skip to main content
Boys Calhoun County golf tournament: White Plains holds 12 shot advantage after Day 1

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains is seeking its fourth consecutive Calhoun County boys championship this week and is already on course to make that goal a reality. The Wildcats’ total score of 306 is 12 shots better than the second-place team of Oxford, which accumulated a score of 318 in the opening round.

“I’m glad we’re in the lead, but really feel like we left a lot out there,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “Too many uncharacteristic three-putts, I thought we struck the ball really well. Tee to green played great. A few big numbers on a couple of the easier holes, but I feel like we’ll play a lot better tomorrow even in the rain.