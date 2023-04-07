Boys Calhoun County golf tournament: White Plains holds 12 shot advantage after Day 1

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains is seeking its fourth consecutive Calhoun County boys championship this week and is already on course to make that goal a reality. The Wildcats’ total score of 306 is 12 shots better than the second-place team of Oxford, which accumulated a score of 318 in the opening round.
“I’m glad we’re in the lead, but really feel like we left a lot out there,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “Too many uncharacteristic three-putts, I thought we struck the ball really well. Tee to green played great. A few big numbers on a couple of the easier holes, but I feel like we’ll play a lot better tomorrow even in the rain.
“It’ll be a good opportunity to show some mental toughness and get through it. We’re really happy to be in the lead, we know Oxford can go low, so can Alexandria. We can’t relax.”
The last time the Wildcats did not win the county was in 2018 when Donoho defeated them and went on to win the state championship. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freshman Wyatt Cotney led the way for the defending county champions on Friday by posting a score of 72, which is even par for Pine Hill Country Club, where the tournament is being held.
Cotney’s best hole came on the seventh where he nearly drove the green and then chipped in for eagle.
“That was crazy,” he said. “I’ve been feeling really free swinging my driver lately, hit it pin high right, chipped up there, hit a little too hard, but it hit and just knocked right in there. One hop dunk. I was ripping the ball today. On six I had 140 yards in for my second shot, it was a 370-yard drive.”
Cotney also stated that with the Wildcats’ lead heading into the second round Saturday that as long as they keep it in play and keep things going they should come out victorious.
Saturday will not be an easy day for any team on the links, however. The forecast is showing a high likelihood of rain entering Northeast Alabama, but Cotney and Randall are confident in their team’s chances despite the weather. Cotney said that the Wildcats “play better in the rain.”
“I think we’ll play as long as it’s not heavy and there’s no lightning,” Randall said. “It’s not supposed to be real heavy, it’s supposed to be steady rain, so maybe it’ll get out of here. You always get the lift, clean and place. Clean it and set it just like you like it when it’s raining, so it’s not all bad.
“When it’s raining it’s not all bad, you get some good lies that’s for sure.”
Sawyer Edwards posted a score of 75 for the second-best score for White Plains. Cohen Picton and Brayden Cochran both posted 78s for Oxford. Currently, Alexandria sits in third with a score of 337. Jamarcus Stokes shot a 77 to lead the Valley Cubs.
The lowest individual score of the day came from Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter who shot a 69. Thanks to Ledbetter’s efforts, Weaver scored a 341, which is currently good enough for fourth place after one round.
“Before we started my coach came up to me and was like, ‘With the rain tomorrow, this might be the only day so go out there, you got to play good if you want to win,’” Ledbetter said. “I started off, I went birdie-birdie on one and two, then made six pars in a row. I started to get aggravated, I bogeyed nine, bad bogey.
“I was about to come unglued, but I was like ‘just keep playing, they’ll start going in.’ Finally, made a putt on 11. Made like a 20-footer for birdie, kind of got me going.”
Ledbetter also said he parred 12 and made a “stupid” bogey on 14 which led to him not getting a birdie on 15. He mentioned that he left an eagle putt within an inch short on hole 17. He then birdied that hole and made a 10-foot putt on 18 to finish his round.
“It was boring golf,” Ledbetter said. “Just a bunch of pars, nothing fun happened, didn’t hit great shots, but I was just hitting them close enough to make pars and every once in a while make birdie. It was boring but a good day.”
Piedmont sits in fifth with a score of 360. Connor Williams led Piedmont with a score of 83. Jacksonville is in sixth with a score of 374. Their best individual score was an 82 by Zach Limberis. Ohatchee is in seventh place with a score of 473. Their best individual score came from Grayson Vaughn, who posted a 105.