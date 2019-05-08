PIEDMONT — Piedmont’s third team to reach the state baseball finals just might be the most complete, and definitely the most blond, Bulldog team to get to Montgomery.
Piedmont got a shutout from Logan Pruitt and a 12-strikeout performance from Bryce Walter and roared into next week’s Class 3A state baseball finals Wednesday, sweeping its best-of-3 semifinal series with Phil Campbell 5-0 and 14-1.
The Bulldogs (35-9), having surpassed the school record for wins in a season in the second round, earned their third finals appearance in eight years. Piedmont will play Providence Christian starting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Montgomery. Providence Christian swept Gordo 13-3 and 6-5 on Wednesday and will play in its first baseball final since 2008.
Piedmont reached the finals in 2012 and 2017, losing to Trinity in 2012 and Gordo in 2017.
“Maybe it’s the North’s turn this time,” said Piedmont coach Matt Deerman, also head coach in 2017 and an assistant in 2012. “The South has won it several times in a row. Hopefully, we can represent the North well and come out of there with a ‘blue map.’”
Piedmont is 8-1 in these playoffs, its only loss in Game 1 of a second-round series at Lauderdale County. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 77-22.
Maybe it’s a blond thing. Two years after growing playoff mustaches, several Bulldogs dyed their hair blond for these playoffs. They take a group picture after every series and do a signature celebration after every double.
They might not look like natural blonds, but they look dominant headed into the finals.
“As a whole, in all three phases, yes,” Deerman said. “We just dominated on the mound today and dominated in the field.”
Piedmont reached a school-record 31 wins in the Lauderdale County series, and winning the best-of-3 finals would stretch that number to 37.
“It would mean a lot,” Pruitt said. “That would set that school record up high.”
Piedmont scored all five of its Game 1 runs off six second-inning hits, including Walter’s two-run double. Pruitt, meanwhile, struck out nine batters and allowed four hits.
The game ended on Phil Campbell’s best chance to score. Christopher Motes tried to score from second base on Luke Barnwell’s single, but Piedmont center fielder T.J. Fairs got the ball to catcher Jack Hayes in time for the game’s final out.
This in a game that saw left-fielder Austin Estes make a sliding and diving catch and shortstop Mason Mohon make two diving catches running into shallow left-center field.
“We made some outstanding plays that could’ve been big innings for them,” Deerman said. “I was a little nervous going into the playoffs because we weren’t playing well, coming out of our last two area series. I was hoping we wouldn’t have a slipup, because we have a really good team, top to bottom.”
The Bobcats took a 1-0 lead in Game 2, coming on Ridge Raper’s two-out, bases-loaded single. Walter, who walked two of the first four batters he faced, settled down and got Mason Swinney to ground into a fielder’s choice.
From there, Walter found it, striking out three batters each in the second, third and sixth innings.
“The first inning, I wasn’t too happy about it,” he said. “I settled down from there and got better. I just really got the adrenaline going, and my teammates made some plays behind me that really helped me out.”
Three Phil Campbell errors compounded 12 Piedmont hits, resulting in four runs each in the third and fifth innings and six in the seventh.
On top of his pitching performance, Walter went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, one coming on a third-inning squeeze bunt to score Mohon.
It marked the second time for Deerman to call a squeeze bunt in a semifinal series. Mohon’s sixth-inning squeeze with two strikes and the game tied 1-1 was a key moment in Piedmont’s Game 2 victory at Colbert Heights in 2017.
Deerman called Wednesday’s squeeze “kind of a no-brainer. The guy was in the windup. We had a fast guy at third base.”
Piedmont got several big offensive performances in Game 2 on Wednesday. Mohon went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Sean Smith was 3-for-5 with a run and two RBIs, and Estes went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
It was all part of a dominant look headed into the finals.
“In 2017, that team had its special stuff,” said Pruitt, Piedmont’s Game 1 starter in Montgomery that year. “We do, too. As a whole team, I think we’re better. Playing better, no doubt. We’ve got a lot of people hitting the ball.
“I don’t know. We’ll see how it goes.”