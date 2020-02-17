You are the owner of this article.
BIRMINGHAM-BOUND, AGAIN: After falling in 2019, Spring Garden puts its foot down to win regionals

The Lady Panthers run out to receive their regional championship trophy. Spring Garden played Talladega County Central in the girl's 1A regional final game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Monday at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

JACKSONVILLE — After a one-year break, Spring Garden's girls are headed back to the Final Four.

After falling one game short in 2019, the Panthers rolled through Talladega County Central 86-42 in the Class 1A Northeast Regional finals Monday afternoon. Spring Garden (33-2) will face Elba next Monday at 9 a.m. at Birmingham's BJCC Arena.

Kayley Kirk, a freshman who transferred from Piedmont last summer, poured in 33 points to lead the charge. She was named the regional's most valuable player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by sophomore Neely Welsh, who had seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and seventh-grader Ace Austin, who managed seven points, three rebounds and seven assists.

Kirk sank 9 of 11 from 3-point range. She had eight points at halftime before finishing with 33. She made seven of her 3-pointers after intermission.

Before falling in the regional finals last year, Spring Garden had won four straight regional championships.

"I'm proud of all of us," Welsh said. "Last year didn't end like we wanted it to. We came out here to put our foot down and go back to Birmingham."

