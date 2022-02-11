Big shot helps Oxford solve Springville for area title

SPRINGVILLE — Kyler Wright lives by the shooter’s creed … keep shooting until Kyler is right.
“My team and all of the coaches, they always tell me, regardless of how I’m doing and how I’m playing, keep letting them fly,” Wright said.
Wright’s 3-pointer with 3:40 to play answered Springville’s run to tie their Class 6A, Area 13 final Friday, and he added another one that Oxford would need on the way to its 57-52 victory.
The Yellow Jackets (19-12) avenged two regular-season losses to Springville by a combined three points and earned the right to play host to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. sub-regional game against Woodlawn.
Area runner-up Springville, which won the area’s top seed in the regular season, must play its sub-regional at Huffman.
Oxford got several key performances Friday. Senior Rylan Houck finished with 16 points to join Wright and Michael McGraw on the all-tournament team.Jayden Lewis turned several second-chance buckets into a 15-point performance.
McGraw scored just five points on the night, but his buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Oxford a 43-33 lead going into the fourth quarter. He also was the primary defender on Springville guard Carson Kersch, who went scoreless.
Kersh scored nine points, including the game-winning 3-pointer, in the Tigers’ regular-season victory over Oxford on the same floor.
McGraw said Oxford took a 1-on-5 approach Friday.
“We just really guarded him straight up,” McGraw said. “I just knew I had help behind me.”
Oxford lost 42-41 and 41-39 to Springville in the regular season, losses that Oxford coach Joel Van Meter took to heart.
“They’re a great team, and they’re playing on their home floor, and I took a lot of responsibility for the first two games,” Van Meter said. “I didn’t think I did a good job of preparing my team.”
Oxford, which eliminated Pell City in Tuesday’s first round, dug in for its third meeting with Springville.
“It was just a lot of little things,” Houck said. “They like to drive baseline a lot, and we struggled the first two games to get down on the back-side guy, so they’re pitching across the court for open threes. We took that away a lot.
“We also pressured them a lot. They have really good players but nobody who is great at handling the ball, so we pressed them the whole game.”
The game came down to three big runs.
Springville got out to a 16-8 lead through one quarter, but Oxford answered 12-0 to take a 20-16 lead in the second. Lewis’ bucket in the paint on Jaylen Alexander’s assist put the Yellow Jackets up 26-25 at halftime.
Oxford got out to a 10-point lead through three quarters, only to see Springville answer with an 11-1 spurt to force a 44-44 tie at 3:51.
Keep-Shootin’ Kyler did his thing.
After three-and-a-half quarters of his picture-perfect jump-shot stroke not finding reward, he caught a pass on the left side and squared up.
“We see it every day,” Houck said. “He’s got that character about him. A lot of guys put their head down, but he knows that’s what he needs to do.
“He’s a catch-and-shoot guy.”
Wright’s bomb splashed the net to make it 47-44, blunting Springville’s momentum.
Houck hit a driving shot to make it 49-44 and prompted a Springville timeout at 2:45.
After an exchange of turnovers, Wright struck again, hitting from nearly the same spot to make it 52-44 with 1:45 to play.
Wright scored seven of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Oxford overcame two regular-season heartaches against Springville.
“People overlook this, but throughout a season, guys get better,” Van Meter said. “Through our season, we got a lot better. Mike McGraw has come light years. Jayden Lewis, light years. Jaylen Alexander, light years. Zurrell Garrett, light years.
“Then how do you not say something about the fortitude of Kyler Wright. He missed two of them, and he said, ‘You know what, I’ll shoot’em coach,’ and he made some big ones.”