Big second half helps White Plains defeat Elmore County

WHITE PLAINS — Walker O’Steen scored four touchdowns and Dylan Barksdale scored twice helping White Plains defeat Elmore County 42-28.
O’Steen and Barksdale helped the Wildcats overcome an early injury to starting quarterback Hayden Howard. O’Steen had 23 carries for 311 yards. He ran for 153 yards in the first half. Barksdale added 54 rushing yards on nine carries. The Wildcats rushed for 384 yards as a team winning their homecoming game.
The score was tied at 14-14 at halftime. O’Steen scored on a 56-yard run in the first half and Barksdale added a 15-yard scoring run. A 15-yard penalty against Elmore County on the final play of the first half was assessed on the second-half kickoff. White Plains attempted an onside kick, recovered and went on to score on a 4-yard run by O’Steen. Barksdale had a 26-yard touchdown run in the second half. O’Steen’s final two touchdowns came on runs of 30 yards and 64 yards.
Linebacker Wade Thompson paced the White Plains defensive effort with 11 tackles.