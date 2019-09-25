Mary Waldrep’s words stir Connie Davidson’s heart today, like they did years ago.
Davidson stood on The Hill. Her wait for husband Larry to emerge after a game at Wellborn had stretched to about an hour and a half. She was 23, new to this coach’s wife game and knew no one.
Howard “Mouse” Waldrep’s wife read the situation. She embraced Connie and left her with words that sustained her through Larry’s hall-of-fame coaching career, and well into his current tenure as Oxford’s athletics director. The words inspired Connie to action in August.
“She said, ‘It’s going to be OK, but here’s what you have to know,’” Connie said. “She said, ‘He’s going to do this for a long time, and he’s going to be really good at it, so, what you have to do is, you have to figure out where you fit and how to be involved.
“‘If you don’t do that, you’re going to miss out on one of the greatest things that you could ever experience.’”
Four decades later, Connie has begun paying it forward by starting Beyond the Bleachers, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes-based support group for coaches’ wives. She intended a group focused on wives in the Cheaha Valley area, but membership boomed to 159 over multiple states in a month.
Beyond the Bleachers’ mission statement describes “a ministry for coaches’ wives designed to encourage, support and connect coaches’ wives with other coaches’ wives for the sole purpose of providing opportunities to experience God’s love and know Him more.”
The group’s first mass event is Nov. 16 at Hubbard’s Off Main, in Oxford.
“This is something that’s always been in my heart to do,” Connie said.
She wanted to give support like she felt from Geynell Burgess, Natalie Maniscalco, Melanie Houston, Jane Livingston and Sandy Hubbard at Oxford. Connie acted after FCA area director Ryan Limbaugh put a bug in Larry’s ear in July, at the Calhoun County Quarterback Club’s inaugural prep-football media day.
Feeling led, Connie recruited. She reached out to 2000 Oxford graduate Katie Edwards, wife of Jacksonville football offensive coordinator and head baseball coach Jamison Edwards.
Ashley Smith, wife of Jacksonville head football coach Clint, got involved. So did Morgan Easley, wife of Munford head football coach Michael. Hillary Ginn, wife of Saks assistant football coach and head baseball coach Wes, and Katy Van Meter, wife of Oxford head boys’ basketball coach Joel, chimed in.
That organizational group formed for a meeting and pictures in August. A week later, they launched a closed Facebook group.
“The biggest thing is to know that I’m not by myself,” Edwards said. “Whenever I post something in the group, or it’s another person that posts in the group, it might be something funny that she’s experienced. It might be a really difficult struggle that she’s going through at that moment.
“I’ve never seen anything in that group that I couldn’t relate to, and the connection is really the biggest part of it.”
Posts can cover something as simple as suggestions for quick-and-easy crockpot meals.
Posts can also cover loneliness, born of time demands of their husbands’ jobs. It can cover temptation to resent time husbands must give to other peoples’ children.
Connie said she knows well, the exercise of turning “bitter to sweet.”
“When Larry was doing both basketball and football, I hated Sunday afternoons,” she said. “I would go to bed on Saturday nights and literally cry, because I knew we would get up the next morning, go to church, scarf down a lunch, and then he would be gone, and the whole week would start again.”
Coaches’ wives often pour time into careers of their own. Edwards largely sets her own hours as a private consultant for Initial Outfitters. Connie is a former elementary school teacher, now working as director of professional development across several states for Curriculum Associates.
Connie found her fitting place at the intersection of hers and Larry’s careers. While working at Oxford Elementary, she taught children he wound up coaching during his long run as Oxford’s head boys’ basketball coach.
“I could tell him, when he was having trouble with some of them, how to handle them, more or less,” she said. “They knew me, because I taught them in school.
“I just realized that was my place, pouring into those boys in a lot of different ways. I was fortunate that Larry always included me with the boys.”
Larry brought Connie in to offer encouraging words to his players, who were often at their house. Larry sometimes asked Connie to talk to players when he struggled to get through to them.
“They knew that he and I were a team,” she said. “They knew that, whatever decisions he made, I was going to back them, but I loved them.”
The Edwards’ three children have grown enough that Katie feels more able to “lean into the struggle.” That involves her bringing supper to the fieldhouse on a Wednesday night. She’ll bring the kids for a few minutes after school, so they can say hello.
“When you have a husband who has a very demanding job, and people feel like he belongs to them, you really do have a choice to make,” she said. “You can either pull back on him and have him feel torn, or you can lean into that struggle and say, ‘Where you’re going, I’m going to go.’”