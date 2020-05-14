Basketball recruiting: Anniston's Milton chooses Gadsden State

Kwame Milton, who teamed with Antonio Kite to give Anniston a one-two scoring punch, will have the chance to play collegiately.
Milton announced via Facebook on Thursday his commitment to Gadsden State Community College.
“I will be continuing my basketball career at Gadsden State while majoring in computer engineering,” he posted.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard helped Anniston make it to the Northeast Regional final for the second year in a row, averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He hit 63 of 169 3-point attempts (37.3 percent) and amassed 77 steals and 55 blocks.
Anniston finished 22-9.
Milton was a first-team, 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection.