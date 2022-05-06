Baseball playoffs: Madison Academy sweeps Alexandria, ending Shaw’s 30-year coaching career

The Andy Shaw era of Alexandria baseball officially ended Thursday.
Madison Academy swept the Valley Cubs 9-6 and 4-0 in a third-round Class 5A playoff series, in the final two games of Shaw’s 30-year career.
Shaw informed the team on April 14 that he will retire from teaching and coaching. He finishes with 567 wins.
Alexandria principal Jason Deason has said he will recommend Zac Welch, an assistant coach and former player for Alexandria and the University of Alabama, to replace Shaw.
Alexandria senior shortstop Sam Wade was taken to the hospital Thursday after a collision while trying to turn a double play in Game 1. X-rays turned up negative on his injured arm, Deason said.
Samuel Henegar had two of Alexandria’s seven hits in Thursday’s Game 1, including a double. Aidan Brunner also had a double.
Alexandria finished 24-15.