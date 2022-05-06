Baseball playoffs: Donoho earns third consecutive sweep

It’s the third week of the AHSAA high school baseball playoffs and coach Steve Gendron’s Donoho Falcons have swept each of their three best-of-three series in Class 1A. Donoho’s latest doubleheader victory came Thursday against visiting Covenant Christian. The Falcons won the opener 6-1 and took the second game 16-8. The Eagles’ eight runs were five more than Donoho pitchers had allowed in their first five playoff contests combined.
“In playoff baseball, you’re not going to win by 10 every time,” Gendron said. “It was good for us to get a challenge. I liked that we got challenged.”
Donoho (21-5) will play Lindsay Lane Christian (26-6) of Athens in next week’s semifinal round. The Lions defeated Appalachian 10-2 and 10-3 in their quarterfinal games Thursday. Donoho hosted Lindsay Lane in last year’s second round. The Falcons won the series two games to one after losing the first game. It appears this year’s series will be played in Athens.
In the opener with Covenant Christian, Slade Haney, Donoho’s senior starting pitcher, tossed a seven-inning complete game. The Falcons scored two runs in the home half of the first inning but left the bases loaded. Catcher Lucas Elliott doubled to plate shortstop Nic Thompson and third baseman Blake Sewell singled to send Haney home.
Haney kept Covenant Christian off the scoreboard for two innings. In the third, an error and a sacrifice fly cut Donoho’s lead to a tenuous 2-1. Haney protected the one-run lead in the fourth and fifth.
Elliott led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk and promptly stole second base. Haney aided his own cause with an RBI single. Two batters later, Peyton Webb singled to left field, scoring courtesy runner Dean Harrell and Sewell. It was Webb’s third hit of the game.
With Donoho up 5-1, Tyler Allen walked and stole second to start Donoho’s sixth inning. Elliott’s two-out, opposite field base hit scored Allen. The extra runs didn’t go unnoticed by Haney.
“It lets you go up on the mound and do whatever you want, throw the pitches you’re comfortable with. Everything just seems to flow a little bit better when you have the lead,” Haney said.
Haney got his seven innings of work done in 87 pitches. He fanned seven, walked two and surrendered three hits. Covenant Christian’s run was unearned. Webb was 3-for-3 with one of his hits a double. Elliott had a double and a single in three official at-bats.
“I think we made some really nice plays defensively. Every time they got guys on we were cool, calm,” Gendron said of Donoho’s defense in the first game. “That’s how you have to be because you’re going to get challenged.”
Sewell was Donoho’s starting pitcher in the second game when Covenant batted as the home team. He struggled with his command early as Covenant’s first four batters reached base on two singles and two walks. The Eagles led 2-0 and had the bases loaded when Sewell struck out the eight-hole hitter to minimize the damage.
“I’m a perfectionist. I don’t want to give up anything – no walks, no hits. I don’t want to allow anything, especially early in the game when we haven’t scored yet,” Sewell said.
Gendron said he considered taking Sewell out.
“He did what we needed him to do because there was a thought for a minute there that we were going to have to pull him. … Kudos to him for calming down and competing his tail off,” Gendron said.
Donoho took the lead with four runs in the top of the third inning. Sewell had an RBI single and Kai Cleckler capped the rally with a two-out, three-run double down the right field line. Sewell allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the third but faced only four batters in a scoreless fourth, his final inning of work. He left with a 7-3 lead.
Donoho sent 12 batters to the plate in the sixth inning and scored nine runs. Peyton Webb hit the first grand slam home run of his high school career. Thompson started the inning with a leadoff double and ended Donoho’s scoring with a two-run homer.
“We hit the ball really well in Game 2. I think that says a lot about the boys because we were down 2-0 in the first inning,” Gendron said. “From then, we just started peppering away.”
Cleckler had three hits and three RBIs. Sewell drove in three runs with two hits. Thompson, Webb and Judson Billings each had two hits.