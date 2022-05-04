Baseball playoffs: Another sweep lands Piedmont in Class 3A semifinals

ROGERSVILLE — Sloan Smith’s Twitter handle is @IceManSloan, but he was hardly chill after one of the biggest strikeouts of his Piedmont baseball career Wednesday.
The junior didn’t just pump his fist. It was more of a full-body jump/kick/pump emotion explosion on a Lauderdale County pitcher’s mound.
It wasn’t just that he struck out Ethan Hamm with two outs and runners on first and second base in the sixth inning of Game 2 of their state quarterfinal playoff series. It wasn’t just that Smith’s two-run single a half inning prior tied the game, though that surely helped to well his emotions.
It was many things and all of the things, and all of those things rushed back in the minutes after Piedmont (35-4) completed its third sweep of the playoffs, 7-0 and 8-5, to earn a return trip to the Class 3A semifinals.
“It’s been emotional for this team this season,” Smith said. “We’ve went through highs and lows, and we had a talk this morning with coach, and it was about persevering, and nobody deserves more glory than God does for this win.
“Just keeping us levelheaded throughout the season, and that was just a moment when my emotions came out, and I’m super blessed that God has done all He has in my life.”
The son of Piedmont’s athletics director and head football coach, younger brother to one of Calhoun County’s most decorated football and baseball players and older brother to a sister making her name in softball had a signature moment Wednesday.
He came on in relief with a runner on third base, no outs and Piedmont teetering 5-2 in the top of the third inning.
With big brother Sean, a freshman player for Wallace State Community College-Hanceville, having made a 90-minute drive to see him, Sloan Smith came on as Piedmont’s third pitcher of the game, making his first mound appearance in the playoffs and first overall since an 11-6 victory over Westbrook Christian on April 19.
All Sloan Smith did, besides driving in the tying runs, was finish off a five-inning outing, having allowed no hits with two strikeouts while the Bulldogs clawed their way back and advanced.
“Golly. The guy was lights out tonight,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “I’m so proud for him because he works his little tail off.
“All throughout the year, he’s been a role player, role player, role player. Tonight, in the biggest moment, he shined.”
Sloan Smith shined on a night when it seemed Piedmont might see its 27-game winning streak end. Lauderdale County scored five runs on one infield hit. Walks, hit batsmen and errors did the rest as Lauderdale County got out to a 4-1 lead in the second inning.
Austin Estes’ RBI single brought the Bulldogs within 4-2 in the bottom of the second.
Lauderdale County made it 5-2 with the help of a walk, passed ball, wild pitch and error in the third, but Sloan Smith turned off the spigot after that.
Max Hanson’s RBI single made it 5-3 in the fourth, setting the stage for Sloan Smith’s game-tying hit in the fifth.
Jake Austin added a two-run triple in the bottom of the sixth then scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-5.
“I knew I had to get something done,” Austin said. “That pitcher is a dog, and he got up 0-2 on me. The slider he threw was really good.
“When he got behind, I knew a fastball was coming. I got my hands going, and good things happened.”
Sloan Smith came on in the top of the seventh and finished the job, with an assist. Estes turned a double play before Austin caught Ashton McLemore’s game-ending pop.
For the winning pitcher, it was a moment to offset tougher ones, like a difficult start in a loss to Alexandria in the Calhoun County semifinals.
“I’ve worked hard to get where I’m at, but all of it is the good Lord,” Sloan Smith said. “He’s brought me through every valley that I’ve went through.”
Game 1
Piedmont 7, Lauderdale County 0: Freshman Brodie Homesley pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts. He didn’t allow a runner past first base after the second inning.
“I knew, if I threw strikes, they weren’t going to hit, so that’s what I basically did,” Homesley said. “The defense made plays behind me.”
After stranding three runners apiece in the first two innings, Piedmont gave Homesley plenty of run support.
Jack Hayes’ two-run double and Austin’s RBI double highlighted the Bulldogs’ four-run fourth inning.
A two-run errant throw helped Piedmont push two runs across in the sixth inning, Noah Reedy doubled and McLane Mohon reached on a error ahead of it.
Piedmont got on the board when Ridge Fagan and Cassius Fairs executed a double steal in the second. Fagan scored from third after reaching on a walk, stealing second and taking third when Fairs reached on an error.