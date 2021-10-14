Barrera’s kick pokes light through Oxford’s storms

OXFORD — Rey Barrera lived Oxford’s football season to date in one Friday night at Arab. It didn’t start with much promise for the Yellow Jackets’ kicker.
Warmups went so badly that Barrera prayed.
“I was missing every field goal,” he said. “I was so nervous. I was like, I almost started to cry. I was getting mad.
“I was like, ‘What am I doing wrong? Why can I not make this?’ I was missing at, like, the 20- or 30-yard line, and that’s when I started getting mad, and the whole Arab (team) was warming up right there, and they were seeing me.”
Much like Oxford’s rejuvenated season, Barrera’s night ended much differently than it started. He kicked a 33-yard field goal just before halftime to bring the Yellow Jackets within 17-10 after they trailed 17-0, and his game-ending kick from 37 yards completed the comeback for a 26-24 victory.
By defeating what was the only unbeaten team in Class 6A, Region 7 play, Oxford (4-3, 3-1 in Region 7) vaulted into a tie for the region lead.
The Yellow Jackets just might win their third region title in a row and fifth in six years.
That’s a long way from opening with a 26-7 loss to James Clemons in a jamboree, a 55-0 drubbing from Thompson and 61-24 beating in a game Pleasant Grove later had to forfeit because of an ineligible player.
Oxford’s standing in the standings marks quite a journey from a 35-17 loss to Southside in the Yellow Jackets’ second region game.
Oxford, which lost 30 seniors and 12 transfers from a year ago, controls its destiny under first-year head coach Sam Adams.
Much like Barrera as he basked in the glow of a live appearance as the FNN Network’s player of the week Tuesday night, look who’s smiling now.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” said first-year Oxford coach Sam Adams, smiling through his fall beard. “Hopefully, now, we’re getting everything back to the direction we need to.”
Adams has storms on the brain. He made “Into The Storm” a team theme coming into this season and wears a themed wristband.
He bases it on bison. Rather than run from an approaching storm, the herd turns into it and charges through it. Hence, they get through to the other side more quickly, and the storm moves away from them.
Adams knew he was getting into a storm when he took the Oxford job. The Yellow Jackets were due to lose 30 seniors, including quarterback and Class 6A player of the year Trey Higgins and Memphis-bound all-state wide receiver Roc Taylor.
They helped Oxford win its first state title in 26 years, in 2019, then led the Yellow Jackets back to the 6A quarterfinals in 2020 under then-head-coach Keith Etheredge.
Replacing that many seniors and that much talent was storm enough for Adams, Etheredge’s replacement, but 12 players transferred after his hiring. The list included high-profile recruits like Trequon Fegans and Bradyn Joiner.
If that wasn’t enough, injuries and illness took a toll. Linebacker Shaynadd Whitfield missed two games with a concussion. Linebacker Jordan Dobbins missed a couple of games with the flu. Ankle injuries sidelined running backs Jaydon Thomas and D.K. Wilson. Defensive lineman Josiah Kimbrough missed time with a shoulder injury and illness.
Quarterback Sam Robertson missed two-and-a-half games with a quadriceps contusion.
“Those are the main ones that missed extended amounts of time,” Adams said. “The rest of them were more, like, kind of going but not necessarily a hundred percent out.
“Over that span, we started five freshmen. We started one eighth-grader, and those guys are still in the rotation now. … There’s a difference between them being in a supporting-cast role and being the stars of the show.”
At one point, Adams had defensive backs, including Vanderbilt commit Miguel Mitchell, double as running backs.
“Against Pell City, four different people scored or ran the ball, and they were all defensive players,” said former Cleburne County coach Michael Shortt, now a radio voice for WVOK’s broadcasts of Oxford football.
Add a slew of injuries to a slew of transfers, following mass graduation losses.
Add predictable early outcomes against brutal competition: James Clemons, ranked fifth in 7A; Thompson, the two-time reigning 7A champion; and Pleasant Grove, No. 2 in 5A and one of the state’s most talented teams.
Add social media.
How to rate the storm that became for Adams and Oxford?
“We had to go through a lot,” Adams said.
The Yellow Jackets had their full roster back for the Arab game. Robertson made his third start since coming back from injury and accounted for 223 total yards and two touchdowns. Thomas rushed for 101 and a touchdown.
The team that took inglorious beatdowns against elite teams early in the season had enough in the tank to erase a 17-0 deficit.
Shortt credits a healthy roster that’s gotten to know a mostly new coaching staff and vice versa. He also credits Adams’ into-the-storm theme
“It’s been a storm,” Shortt said. “If he didn’t have that kind of motto? I mean, that motto fits everything they’ve done. It’s been amazing to watch.
“I got so excited for them the other night. I was proud for them and the little kicker.”
Ah yes, Barrera.
He was a 5-foot-9, 150-pound walking and talking storm Friday night. Imagine the lightning flashes and thunder claps that play in a kicker’s mind when goal posts seem to move in warmups.
The Arab players watching all of that likely didn’t laugh, not out loud, at least, but poor Barrera probably felt like a class clown reduced to undergarments.
Like the rest of his team, Barrera had something good happen to him with the field goal before halftime.
Then came his moment, and 37 yards seemed like 37 miles.
“I was so nervous, it felt like it was 45-50,” he said. “I felt like I was all the way back in the middle of the field.”
From his view, Barrera said the kick first appeared to curve left then back right, similar to Seth Small’s kick that lifted Texas A&M over Alabama nearly 24 hours later.
“I was just so excited that it went in,” Barerra said.
Like the rest of his team, Barrera turned into the storm and put a football through a break in the clouds. Now, the Yellow Jackets must test the clouds ahead.
Finishing region play with wins at Springville and at home, against Fort Payne, will guarantee the Yellow Jackets a region title. They finish the regular season with a non-region game against Central-Phenix City … ranked No. 3 in 7A and another test to see how far Oxford has come against such competition.
The playoffs follow.
“Whether we win seven more games or we don’t win any more games, the group that we’re coaching this year will be special to me for a long time,” Adams said. “Just all of the factors involved and the storms that we’ve had to push through, they’ve done nothing but just continue to push forward.
“This is really the first part of something special.”