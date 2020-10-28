Bad breaks catch up to Jacksonville in deciding fifth set of state quarterfinal match

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
LAMP's Claire Conway reaches for the ball against Jacksonville during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
BIRMINGHAM — COVID-19 never got Jacksonville’s volleyball team en route to Calhoun County and area titles.
Postseason scheduling breaks and a vulnerable rotation did get the Golden Eagles at state.
LAMP emerged from an up-and-down Class 4A quarterfinal Wednesday, rallying from a five-point deficit in the fifth set to eliminate Jacksonville 20-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-12, 15-13.
LAMP advanced to face Curry in Wednesday’s semifinals. Jacksonville finished 39-9.
Jacksonville entered its second state tournament appearance in as many years as the North Regional’s No. 3 seed but not playing its best volleyball, veteran coach David Clark said. He cited a six-day break between sub-regional and regional play.
Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris celebrates a point against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
LAMP's Gracey Norris (9) and Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris have differing reactions to a point scored by Jacksonville during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Brenna Stone attacks the defense of LAMP's Olivia Hughes during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Brenna Stone attacks the defense of LAMP's Olivia Hughes during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
LAMP's Claire Conway (left) battles with Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
LAMP's Claire Conway reaches for the ball against Jacksonville during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris celebrates a point against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
LAMP's Gracey Norris (9) and Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris have differing reactions to a point scored by Jacksonville during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
Jacksonville's Molly Wilson passes the ball against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Molly Wilson celebrates a point against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Caitlin Clark passers the ball against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville coach David Clark is shown during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Brenna Stone passes the ball against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
Jacksonville's Brenna Stone attacks the defense of LAMP's Olivia Hughes during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
Jacksonville's Brenna Stone attacks the defense of LAMP's Olivia Hughes during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
Jacksonville's Kayla Broom passes the ball against LAMP during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.
LAMP's Claire Conway (left) battles with Jacksonville's Alyssa Harris during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
LAMP's Claire Conway reaches for the ball against Jacksonville during play in the AHSAA volleyball state tournament at the Crossplex in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Mark Almond | AL.com)
“This is kind of who we’ve been since the subregional game,” he said. “That break didn’t do us any good, then all the way to the next Friday. We never found what we were before that.
“I don’t know if it was a late break in the season that you don’t normally have, but we just couldn’t find it.”
The Golden Eagles didn’t have the COVID-19 misadventures that caused five teams in Calhoun County to quarantine at some point in the season. Not one player on Jacksonville’s team had a positive test or contact-tracing issues.
Because of COVID-19, however, the Alabama High School Athletic Association adjusted its postseason format to avoid mass groupings of teams at one regional site. The AHSAA added a subregional round.
The way scheduling fell, Jacksonville had the six-day break after subregional.
The Golden Eagles battled a season-long problem of getting caught in a rotation with hitters Kayla Broom and Brenna Stone on the back line. That issue bit again Wednesday.
“That’s where they got us in every game they beat us was, we got held in that rotation,” Clark said. “We won the two games we didn’t get stuck there, and we got stuck there. I knew it was coming in game five.
“I was hoping for a break, but to their credit, we couldn’t get a ball on the floor until it was already back tight.”
LAMP rallied from a 12-7 hole in the fifth set, scoring eight of the last nine points.
The match ended with both teams waiting for officials to make a call on a play at the net. The ruling said the ball came down on Jacksonville’s side.
“I couldn’t tell from where I was sitting,” Clark said. “I thought it did come down on our side.”
So ended the high school careers of five seniors, including Broom, Stone, Lexi Callahan, Allie Thompson and Bailey Pritchett.
Broom led Jacksonville on Wednesday with 23 kills, 22 blocks and 16 digs. Stone added 20 kills, seven blocks and 14 digs.
Junior setter Molly Wilson accounted for 31 assists with eight digs and three kills.
They were part of a 2018 team that started young and finished 24-22 after a 3-11 start. Jacksonville made the Elite Eight a year ago, after reaching the county final against Alexandria.
The same group avenged that 2019 loss to Alexandria in this year’s county final.
“We had a fantastic year,” Clark said. “To go through COVID and do everything that we were asked to do, I didn’t have one kid miss all season because of COVID. That speaks to them and to their parents, how much it meant to them.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.