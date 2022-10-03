Back to normal: Ohatchee rallies, but Alexandria wins county volleyball title

JACKSONVILLE — The story of Alexandria’s 2022 volleyball season is far from written, but it involves a tiny new team family member and a long-time assistant coach filling in during the boss’ two-week maternity leave.
Winning another Calhoun County championship on Monday just kind of felt like a return to normal.
The top-seeded Valley Cubs fended off No. 3 seed Ohatchee’s third- and fourth-set rallies and won 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24 in Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
The county title was Alexandria’s second in a row and fourth in six years. It’s also the first in the lifespan of Louie River Welch, the third child for Alexandria head coach Whitney Welch and husband Zac, Alexandria’s new head baseball coach.
Louie was born Sept. 12, and his mom took two weeks’ leave before returning to the bench Sept. 27.
“I’m tired,” Welch said. “I’m really tired, but I wanted to be there for them. I feel like it’s my responsibility.
“I gave it two weeks, but I’ve been bringing him to the games. He’s coming with me, but there are seniors on this team I will never see again, and that’s important to me. We’re just all doing it together.”
Long-time assistant Kelli Johnson guided the Valley Cubs (37-12) through Welch’s leave, a time span that included a brutal schedule stretch featuring county No. 2 seed Donoho, Ohatchee, Buckhorn and Plainview.
“I enjoyed it,” Johnson said. “It’s not something I’d want to do long term, but I enjoyed filling in. Whitney and I work together as a team, anyway. I learn a lot from her. We complement each other, and we have a good group of girls to work with.
“We’ve been on kind of a roller coaster all year, trying to find consistency and move on into October, when it counts the most.”
Tournament most valuable player Kailey Dickerson finished with 21 kills, 10 digs and four aces, and outstanding defensive player Devan White absorbed Ohatchee hitter Jorda Crook’s downhill blasts to finish with 11 digs as Alexandria started October with a county title.
Crook, a UAB commit and the tournament’s outstanding offensive player, mounted 28 kills in 30 attempts.
“They played really well, and Jorda, you can’t stop her,” Welch said. “She is what she is. She’s a very good player. She’ll almost beat you by herself.”
Crook’s night included a stretch of four kills in a row to help Ohatchee (36-9) to an 18-15 lead in the fourth set. After three consecutive Alexandria points, Ohatchee scored four in a row, three with Crook serving, to make it 22-18.
“My team really needed me,” Crook said. “I shanked a block, and I had to make up for it.”
It was all part of an Ohatchee rally after the Indians lost the first two sets in their first county-final appearance since 2009.
“I just told them that we’re not a team that should go down 0-3,” Ohatchee coach Rebecca Hughes said. “I felt like they deserved better. They play better. We’re better than that, so I think they just made up in their mind there was no way they were going down 0-3.”
Down 22-18 in the fourth set, Alexandria scored seven of the next nine points, including two in a row on Eryn Spradley blocks. Dickerson also won a one-on-one encounter with Crook at the net, spiking off of Crook’s hands and down to the floor.
Alexandria’s match-ending rally followed a timeout.
“It was mainly just play our game and stop getting so much in our heads and just try to focus on our side of the court and not worry about anything else,” Dickerson said.
The match ended with Crook hitting wide to Alexandria’s left and out of bounds … one that White, Alexandria’s libero, didn’t have to field after absorbing Crook's thuds so many times.
“I love digging hard hits, so playing Jorda and playing Ohatchee is a whole lot of fun to me,” White said.
Alexandria also got 19 kills from Spradley and 37 assists from Christian Hess.
“I appreciate our girls buying into the process each year and kind of feeding the momentum for continued success,” Welch said. “We graduated seven seniors last year, so we are fairly young in many ways.
"For these girls to reload and buy in like they have is the reason for our success.I really appreciate them representing us well and setting the bar for the next group. That's what it's all about.”
All-tournament team
Most valuable player: Kailey Dickerson, Alexandria.
Most outstanding offensive player: Jorda Crook, Ohatchee.
Most outstanding defensive player: Devan White, Alexandria.
Alexandria: Brie Troup, Eryn Spradley, Ava Johnson.
Ohatchee: Rebecca Henderson, Alanah Fitch, Gracyn Snow.
Pleasant Valley: Lily Henry, Allie Bryant.
Wellborn: Calla Hayes, Delana Stephens.
Donoho: Lily Grace Draper.
Oxford: Abbie Mitchell.
Jacksonville: Caitlin Clark.
Piedmont: Ta’Leah Ridley.
