Back to normal: Ohatchee rallies, but Alexandria wins county volleyball title

Alexandria wins county volleyball '22

From left, Alexandria's Devan White (12), Kailey Dickerson (7), Cassidy Hartsfield (11) and Christian Hess (4) celebrate during the Valley Cubs' 3-1 victory over Ohatchee in Monday's Calhoun County volleyball final in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

JACKSONVILLE — The story of Alexandria’s 2022 volleyball season is far from written, but it involves a tiny new team family member and a long-time assistant coach filling in during the boss’ two-week maternity leave.

Winning another Calhoun County championship on Monday just kind of felt like a return to normal.

