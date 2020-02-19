BACK TO BIRMINGHAM: Anniston rolls through Oneonta to earn another Final Four berth

Anniston's girls blitzed Oneonta 46-14 on Wednesday to win their way back to the Class 4A Final Four.
The Bulldogs reached the state championship game last year where they fell to Rogers. Anniston will play Childersburg in the state semifinals Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Against Oneonta, Anniston left no doubt who was going to win the 4A Northeast Regional championship. The Bulldogs led 19-5 after one quarter and 36-6 at halftime.
Oneonta made only three baskets against the Anniston defense out of 33 attempts.
Unrayasia Barclay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Anniston, while Allasha Dudley added 11 points and four rebounds. Kiana Montgomery had seven points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.
Barclay was the regional MVP, while Montgomery and Dudley made the all-tournament team.
