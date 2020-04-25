Back in Jacksonville: JSU hoops signee Kyra Williams returns to city where she shined

Kyra Williams has had to start over a few times in her young basketball career, but each new beginning saw her upgrade her game.
The latest upgrade from the former Jacksonville High standout and former Calhoun County player of the year? Division I ball.
Williams and Wallace State-Hanceville teammate Imari Martin were among three signees Jacksonville State announced Monday, joining Pensacola State’s Kaiya Burnett.
Williams’ journey from Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to Jacksonville to Wallace State and JSU gives the 5-foot-9 guard another chance to meet the challenge.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I know that JSU is a good school, and they have a good education program and good basketball program. I feel good about my decision.”
Williams followed her mother’s move from Tuscaloosa to Calhoun County when Tammy’s military career brought them here. Kyra arrived as a freshman, just in time for Jacksonville’s 2015 Final Four run.
She had to learn and earn her playing time in a mix that included seniors like Virginia Poe.
Four years and 1,571 points later, she became the leader for then-up-and-comers Kayla Broom, Patience Carr and Brenna Stone.
As a senior, Williams led Jacksonville back to the Northeast Regional for the first time since 2015. She was the 2018 All-Calhoun County 4A-6A player of the year, averaging 18.2 points while leading the Golden Eagles to the regional final.
By season’s end, she had one offer … from Snead State. Wallace State-Hanceville came through with an offer later, and she had her next new start. What she did with it got the attention of JSU coach Rick Pietri.
"Kyra is a long athletic wing who has grown as a player quite tremendously during her time at Wallace State and since graduating from Jacksonville High School," he said. "She is an athletic driver who can also shoot the 3. Kyra has also demonstrated that she is very capable of being an excellent defender on the perimeter for us."
Williams got stronger, and she said she got smarter.
“Coming from high school to college, there was more competition,” she said. “Just having that better competition, it made me learn the game more, what to do in certain situations.
“I got stronger, for sure, and transitioning from my freshman to my sophomore year, I gained a lot of confidence.”
Her progress at Wallace State was good enough for her to join Martin on the Alabama Community College Conference first team and ACCC North Division first team. Williams finished third in the conference in scoring at 18.3 points a game. She also averaged 4.7 rebounds and just under three assists.
Sparring with the likes of fourth-ranked Shelton State, Wallace State finished with a 24-6 record and earned the program's first NJCAA Division I national tournament berth since 2015.
It won her the chance to prove herself in Division I. She weighed options, including Southern Illinois, LSU and Missouri.
“A lot of schools that offered me were too far,” she said. “I had narrowed it down to JSU and West Georgia. Out of those two, JSU was the better option for me.”
While Williams will come back to Jacksonville, she’s not exactly coming back home. Her family moved to South Carolina.
She will, however, get to pick up her college career where her high school career left off. It’s all a matter of making another transition.
“It’s just learning how to adjust,” she said. “The effort that you have to put in is still the same. The work ethic is still the same. It’s just adjusting to your teammates and coaches.”