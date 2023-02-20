 Skip to main content
Back again: Spring Garden cruises past Winterboro, returns to regional championship

Spring Garden's Ace Austin runs the offense against Winterboro in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.

JACKSONVILLE — Spring Garden took control early and never let go in a 71-30 victory over Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeastern regional semifinals on Monday at Jax State.

“It is a great feeling,” Spring Garden’s Kayley Kirk said. “There really is no better feeling than knowing you’re going into the regional championship.”

Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep