Back again: Spring Garden cruises past Winterboro, returns to regional championship

JACKSONVILLE — Spring Garden took control early and never let go in a 71-30 victory over Winterboro in the Class 1A Northeastern regional semifinals on Monday at Jax State.
“It is a great feeling,” Spring Garden’s Kayley Kirk said. “There really is no better feeling than knowing you’re going into the regional championship.”
Making the regional championship game has become routine for Spring Garden at this point but winning it has proven to be a lot more difficult recently after falling to Pigsah in each of the last two regional championship games.
This group is determined to end that streak this season and advance to the Final Four. When asked what makes Spring Garden’s current group unique, coach Ricky Austin said this group seems to enjoy themselves more than past teams.
“They just have so much fun in practice,” Austin said. “We have not had a bad practice all year. … I hate to use unique or special. They are all fun, but it is the kind of fun that this group generates for themselves and (with) one senior. You’d think we are a whole team full of seniors the way they are so tight with each other.”
His daughter, Ace Austin, echoed that sentiment moments later.
“You wouldn’t be able to tell we are all in different grades,” she said. “We feel like we are all in the same grade. We see each other every day in the hallway. Every single day we got something funny to say to each other every day. We’re just family.”
On Monday, both teams played the first quarter like they were out to prove who could run the length of the court faster. If it were a simple race, the Bulldogs might have kept up, but Winterboro’s inability to hit shots was compounded by several turnovers, which led to 13 first-quarter points for Spring Garden.
“I thought they inbounded the ball pretty quick, so we couldn’t get our matchups,” Ricky Austin said. “That gave us a little trouble early.”
That trouble didn’t last, as Spring Garden held a 23-7 lead after ending the first quarter on an 11-2 run. At the break, Winterboro trailed by 23 points. Practically, an insurmountable lead for a team that is 34-1 this season.
“This should leave a bad taste in our mouth for the years to come, and it should drive us to work even harder to come back next year,” first-year Winterboro coach Lamonyn Burney said.
Winterboro freshman Katelyn Jones finished with a team-high 16 points.
While the Bulldogs weren’t satisfied with Monday’s result, the coach and the players agreed that the 22-6 season was something to be proud of, especially when Winterboro’s starting lineup includes only one senior, Kya Brown, two freshmen and two seventh graders.
“It is actually better than I expected,” Brown said. “I know we got a really young team, but we did what we could do, we still got more stuff to work on, but it was pretty good.”
The Bulldogs weren’t the only players on the court looking for experience.
Even though Ricky Austin felt like Spring Garden was struggling with some big-game nerves early, the coach stuck to his pre-planned script and subbed in sophomore reserves Olivia Law, Kristen Lewis and Avery Steward before the first quarter ended.
“Her growth in the last month-and-a-half has been really good,” he said of Lewis. “Avery is really smart. She is always in the right spot, so it is real easy to put them on the floor in situations like that. I just got to get them the experience in this kind of atmosphere. … Same thing for Olivia Law.”
Junior Libby Brown was in their shoes last year when she came off the bench in regional play.
“It is definitely different than coming off the bench,” Brown said. “It is a different atmosphere.”
Brown finished the game with 22 points and six rebounds, putting her just behind Ace Austin, a sophomore, who finished the afternoon with game-highs in points (24), assists (10) and steals (3). She also grabbed seven rebounds to finish second on the team behind fellow sophomore Maggie Jarrett.
Jarrett finished the game with eight points and 11 rebounds.
“We really felt like this is where she would have been last year, but a volleyball injury and another early basketball injury kind of put her on ice all year last year,” Ricky Austin said.
Perhaps those girls stepping up alongside returning starters will help Spring Garden secure its place in the next round after stinging losses that haven’t wandered far from the thoughts of players like Ace Austin.
“Two losses in the championship the past two years, it hasn’t slipped out of our minds,” Ace Austin said. “Every day at practice, there is something said about getting beat by Pigsah two times in a region championship. So we’re not going for a third time.”