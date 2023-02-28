BACK AGAIN: Jacksonville stands one step from wearing another state crown

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
BIRMINGHAM — Since the start of regional play, Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan has said that he and the coaching staff emphasized the importance of getting off to a hot start in the later games of the season.
“We have been talking since regionals about being locked in and doing our job and doing it from the start,” Buzan said.
At the team’s biggest stage so far, the Golden Eagles did just as Buzan preached as their blazing hot start led them to an 82-46 blowout of Hale County in the Class 4A state semifinals.
“They were locked in, the energy was there,” Buzan said. “To watch us come out with that kind of energy and pace and the way we love to play, and (when) our bench is exploding with energy, it’s fun to watch. That’s who we are, and that’s when we’re at our best.”
Defending state champion Jacksonville will advance to the 4A state title game for the second straight year and will face off against Westminster Christian on Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Jacksonville defeated Westminster Christian last season 50-41 in the Northeast Regional semifinals.
As Buzan, in his first season in charge of the Jacksonville varsity boys, aims for his first ring as head coach, he said that his players will continue to find ways to improve as they try to go back-to-back.
“I just want to say how thankful we are to be here and how proud I am of these guys,” Buzan said. “This is a team that won last year, (but) this is not the same team. It’s a completely new team and they’re here again. That’s all credit to our guys, man. They work hard.”
Jacksonville's Caden Johnson grabs a rebound puts it in basket against Hale County in the 4A seminfinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.
Jacksonville scored 18 straight points to open the state semifinal game, with 3-pointers from John Broom and Devin Barksdale closing out the team’s blistering scoring streak.
“The 18-0 run was amazing,” Broom said. “We all came out with great intensity, great energy, great defense, guys hitting shots.”
Broom finished with a double-double, posting game-highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Barksdale finished the contest with 15 points and went 6-for-10 from the field and 4-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc.
After taking a 24-7 lead at the end of the first period, Jacksonville held Hale County to just three points in the second.
Buzan said that a large part of the team’s defensive play in the second quarter was the coaching staff’s preparations and the team buying into the game plan.
“We have an amazing coaching staff and they worked their butts off to give these guys a great scout,” Buzan said. “We’ve been preaching that scout for a few days now, and these guys let it sink in and I think that’s a big part of it.”
Barksdale flashed his handles with a Euro-step layup to put Jacksonville at the 30-point mark with 6:22 left in the first half.
Caden Johnson’s jumper with less than a minute left in the first half gave the Golden Eagles their 41-10 lead they took to the locker room.
By halftime, Jacksonville had outrebounded Hale County 25-9, with the Wildcats going just 4-for-23 (17.4 percent) in the first half. Jacksonville finished the half going 17-for-31 (54.8 percent).
Broom said that their defensive play in the first half was in large part to their successful gap defense.
“We just pretty much found out guys easily in our gap defense for any shot,” Broom said. “We just find a close man to box him out, or if not, sometimes, we get lucky in our jumper, but that’s really not where we go for most of the time.”