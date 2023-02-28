 Skip to main content
BACK AGAIN: Jacksonville stands one step from wearing another state crown

Jacksonville's Caden Johnson makes a steal against Hale County in the 4A seminfinals at Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

BIRMINGHAM — Since the start of regional play, Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan has said that he and the coaching staff emphasized the importance of getting off to a hot start in the later games of the season.

“We have been talking since regionals about being locked in and doing our job and doing it from the start,” Buzan said.

