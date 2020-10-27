BACK AGAIN: Defending 1A volleyball champ Donoho sweeps into state finals

BIRMINGHAM — Donoho’s quest for a state-title repeat carries on.
The Falcons swept Pleasant Home 25-22, 25-17, 25-9 in Tuesday night’s Class 1A semifinal round at Birmingham CrossPlex.
Donoho (32-14) will play Bayshore Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Bill Harris Arena, next door to the CrossPlex.
The Falcons seek their 12th title and second in a row. In the 2019 final, they rallied from behind in the fourth set and beat Westminster-Oak Mountain in five sets, clinching Donoho’s first title since going back-to-back in 2011 and 2012.
Setter Maggie Miller, the team’s lone senior and reigning 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year, called the chance for a repeat “special.”
“It means a lot to be back to where we were last year,” she said. “It’s really exciting, and I’m so happy we made it back,”
Earlier Tuesday, Donoho dispatched Millry 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 in the quarterfinals.
Despite two sweeps on the day, Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin saw room for improvement in an “up-and-down” day.
“We were up 12-1 in that first set (against Pleasant Home), and they came back and made it 25-22,” he said. “I thought we played around a little too much, but I’m definitely happy to get out and get to the finals,”
Miller had 22 assists, six digs and six aces against Pleasant Home. Lily Grace Draper had 16 kills, 10 digs and two aces, and Mary Marshall added nine kills.
Against Millry, outside hitter Draper slammed him 16 kills with three blocks and an ace. Miller had 26 assists with four digs and four aces, and Maggie Wakefield had 12 kills.
Sam Wakefield and Naira Rehman had 10 digs apiece.
They helped put Donoho on the precipice of another title.
“I’ve felt on the precipice for the past two weeks, ever since area,” Clendenin said. “The important thing is, we’re there now, and you’ve just got to enjoy it from this point on.”