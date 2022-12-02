 Skip to main content
B.B. Comer star Harris' state finals total: 180 rushing yards, 15 tackles

Kamore Harris puts a big hit on Fyffe's Brodie Hicks, the most valuable player of the Class 2A state finals.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

AUBURN — What more is there to say about Kamore Harris?

The B.B. Comer running back and linebacker is a jack of all trades. The junior is a Swiss army knife with cleats on. Harris is a friend to all and a deeply devoted comrade to those who play football for Comer High School.