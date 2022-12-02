B.B. Comer star Harris' state finals total: 180 rushing yards, 15 tackles

AUBURN — What more is there to say about Kamore Harris?
The B.B. Comer running back and linebacker is a jack of all trades. The junior is a Swiss army knife with cleats on. Harris is a friend to all and a deeply devoted comrade to those who play football for Comer High School.
All that Harris does with his sturdy frame is battle, make plays and keep coming back for more. Harris did that on both sides of the ball in the Class 2A state championship football game Friday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The six-time state champion Fyffe Red Devils prevailed, but Harris and the Comer Tigers made the Red Devils work for their 40-28 win and yet another state title. Harris left it all on the field in a near-championship way for Comer with 20 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns.
The first Harris score came on just his second carry of the game in the first quarter. Harris scored only 38 seconds into the game on a 67-yard romp down the middle of the field. B.B. Comer led 6-0 at the drop of a football helmet.
Seconds later, Tiger junior quarterback Devin Harvey took a hint and hurried the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion for an 8-0 Comer lead.
“These are my brothers, and we stick together. We wanted to win, and I felt like we should have (beaten Fyffe),” said Harris.
The 8-0 advantage would be B.B. Comer’s only lead of the game. But the Tigers never felt like they were out of the game. That’s because the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Harris wouldn’t let his buddies on Comer relax.
The Tigers never did take any plays off and that included Harris. When he didn’t have the ball tucked under his arm as a running back, he was trying to dislodge it as a starting linebacker.
Not only was Harris the second leading rusher in the state championship game, but he was also the leading tackler on the afternoon. Harris had 15 stops, six of them solo, and with a grunt now and then.
And in his spare time, he filled up the water bottles. Well, not really, but Harris was thinking about it.
Comer High had a chance to take a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter, but a perfect spiral of a pass from Harvey was dropped by a wide-open Tigers receiver. Soon after that, B.B. Comer gave up three straight rushing touchdowns to Fyffe.
Ryder Gipson and senior Brodie Hicks supplied those three touchdowns for the Red Devils. Two of the scores belonged to Hicks, the senior. And Fyffe took a commanding 19-8 lead in the latter stages of the first period. The Red Devils scored three touchdowns in the final three minutes and 16 seconds of the first quarter.
But at the 10:34 juncture of the second period, the Tigers stepped on the comeback trail with a Devin Harvey 44-yard touchdown pass to Comer sophomore Richard Weed. Harvey came back with a two-point conversion lob to Tiger senior split end James Carmichael, as well.
B.B. Comer closed the Fyffe High lead to 19-16.
The Red Devils retaliated in the final 13 ticks of the first half. Fyffe scored on a 1-yard rush from wing-T running back Brodie Hicks. That was his third touchdown of the game, and the 190-pound Hicks would cash in for two more scores before the title game concluded.
B.B. Comer scored twice in the second half, both on rushing touchdowns, from Tristan Garrett on an 8-yard gallop and Harris on a 3-yard plunge. The Tigers were playing catch up, and they trailed by no less than 11 points in the second half.
What to know
—In addition to the 44-yard touchdown catch, Weed finished with 14 tackles, including eight solo stops.
—Adam Odum added 12 tackles, including six solos.
—Harvey completed 6 of 11 passes for 130 yards. His leading receiver was Carmichael, who had three catches for 72 yards.
Who said
—Weed is ready for some payback next season as he noted: “I promise you we will be back here next year (in the state title game).”
—Fyffe senior Hicks on his mammoth 45-carry, 235-yard and five-touchdown outing: “I give my thanks to my OL (offensive line). They helped me get those touchdowns. I just sucked it up, and I did it.”
—Coach Adam Fossett of the Tigers on his team’s outlandish and riveting state playoff run: “This game didn’t go the way that we wanted, but our (football) program has come a long way.”
—Red Devils head coach Paul Benefield on his team’s state championship performance: “These kids mean everything (to me). We made some great runs, and we knew we had to run (the ball).”
Next up
—The new assignment for Fyffe High School will be organizing a parade to celebrate their state football championship. The Red Devils went the distance with a perfect 15-0 record in Class 2A.
—As for B.B. Comer, they will take some confidence and resolve into the off season. The Tigers had an unbelievable campaign in 2022 with a record of 12-3, including eight wins in their last nine games. Comer High has some horses, not mules. And they know how to pull away from the pack.