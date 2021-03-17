ASWA rankings: Softball top 10 in each class

ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (16-1-1)
2. Fairhope (16-1)
3. Bob Jones (11-2)
4. Spain Park (16-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (17-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (14-4)
7. Austin (9-5)
8. Thompson (16-3)
9. Sparkman (9-2)
10. Hoover (14-7)
Others nominated: Albertville (9-5), Auburn (9-7), Baker (7-12), Dothan (13-5), Enterprise (10-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-3)
2. Helena (19-4)
3. Hazel Green (13-5)
4. Buckhorn (13-2)
5. Spanish Fort (16-3)
6. Fort Payne (12-1)
7. Pell City (13-2)
8. Mortimer Jordan (6-12-1)
9. Springville (12-5)
10. Saraland (13-5)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (4-3), Chelsea (12-7), Cullman (6-6), Gardendale (12-10-1), Hartselle (5-8), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (16-3), Muscle Shoals (14-1), Oxford (9-6), Robertsdale (10-4), Wetumpka (13-8).
CLASS 5A
1. Faith Academy (12-1-1)
2. Tallassee (14-6-2)
3. Brewbaker Tech (19-2)
4. Elmore County (17-5)
5. Ardmore (11-5)
6. Alexandria (7-4)
7. Hayden (10-4-1)
8. Lawrence County (17-7)
9. Satsuma (15-4)
10. Corner (10-4)
Others nominated: Douglas (9-3), East Limestone (10-3), John Carroll (10-5), Rehobeth (7-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (23-3)
2. Rogers (10-0)
3. Northside (22-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-3)
5. Madison County (15-4)
6. Dale County (12-7)
7. Cherokee County (7-2)
8. Alabama Christian (8-12)
9. North Jackson (9-7)
10. Wilson (8-5)
Others nominated: Brooks (8-6), Etowah (12-4), Gordo (10-8), Madison Academy (6-2), Oneonta (8-4), Priceville (8-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Prattville Christian (14-5)
2. Pleasant Valley (14-3)
3. Plainview (5-2-1)
4. Opp (15-5-1)
5. Mobile Christian (12-5)
6. Houston Academy (15-3)
7. Danville (10-5)
8. Oakman (7-4)
9. Wicksburg (10-7)
10. Sylvania (0-1)
Others nominated: Beulah (10-10), Colbert Heights (6-2), Elkmont (5-3), Fyffe (2-3-1), Geraldine (4-3), Lauderdale County (5-7), Piedmont (5-4), Winfield (9-6-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (6-2)
2. Sumiton Christian (9-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-0)
4. Leroy (17-3)
5. Hatton (4-8)
6. Mars Hill Bible (11-4)
7. Spring Garden (2-1)
8. Sand Rock (4-6)
9. Red Bay (7-4)
10. Randolph County (11-6)
Others nominated: West End (5-0), Winston County (4-7).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (10-5)
2. South Lamar (6-2)
3. Appalachian (7-2)
4. Skyline (1-2)
5. Ragland (6-5)
6. Sweet Water (9-10)
7. Kinston (5-7)
8. Holy Spirit (2-5)
9. Millry (4-2)
10. Belgreen (6-4)
Others nominated: Berry (6-8), Marion County (2-5).
AISA
1. Clarke Prep (18-3)
2. Macon East (19-7)
3. Bessemer Academy (12-3)
4. Glenwood (14-9)
5. Edgewood (11-11)
6. Southern Academy (12-3)
7. Pike Liberal Arts (13-7)
8. Lakeside (11-10)
9. Hooper Academy (14-7)
10. Abbeville Christian (9-8)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (1-3), Jackson Academy (8-1), South Choctaw (5-5).