ASWA rankings: Baseball top 10 in each class

ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

1. Auburn (13-1)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)

3. Florence (11-4)

4. Prattville (13-4)

5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)

6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)

7. Dothan (10-3)

8. Oak Mountain (11-5)

9. Spain Park (11-4)

10. Bob Jones (13-8)

Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Faith Academy (11-2)

2. Oxford (13-3)

3. Helena (12-4)

4. Cullman (9-5)

5. Saraland (11-4)

6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)

7. Hartselle (8-5)

8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)

9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)

10. Chilton County (12-3)

Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).

CLASS 5A

1. Russellville (11-2)

2. Andalusia (10-4)

3. St. Paul’s (10-4)

4. UMS-Wright (10-4)

5. Holtville (8-2)

6. Leeds (12-2)

7. Alexandria (6-4)

8. Pike Road (8-2)

9. Lawrence County (8-4)

10. Madison Academy (8-5)

Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).

CLASS 4A

1. Mobile Christian (11-1)

2. Northside (11-0)

3. West Limestone (13-2)

4. Gordo (8-1)

5. Straughn (7-1)

6. American Christian (10-6)

7. Deshler (9-4)

8. Brooks (7-5)

9. North Jackson (12-5)

10. Bibb County (8-5)

Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).

CLASS 3A 

1. Hokes Bluff (7-1) 

2. T.R. Miller (12-0) 

3. Phil Campbell (11-1) 

4. Piedmont (9-3) 

5. Fyffe (8-0) 

6. Bayside Academy (10-2) 

7. Houston Academy (9-3) 

8. Ohatchee (8-2) 

9. Prattville Christian (8-1) 

10. Opp (10-3) 

Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).

CLASS 2A 

1. Westbrook Christian (8-3) 

2. St. Luke’s (7-3) 

3. G.W. Long (7-6) 

4. Decatur Heritage (11-1) 

5. Sand Rock (5-1) 

6. North Sand Mountain (6-1) 

7. Spring Garden (8-5) 

8. Mars Hill (6-7) 

9. Ariton (6-6) 

10. Ider (11-5) 

Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).

CLASS 1A 

1. Brantley (4-3) 

2. Lindsay Lane (10-1) 

3. Lynn (7-2) 

4. Bayshore Christian (7-3) 

5. Sweet Water (7-3) 

6. Florala (4-2) 

7. Red Level (5-2) 

8. Hackleburg (7-4) 

9. Athens Bible (3-4) 

10. Covenant Christian (7-5) 

Others nominated: None.

AISA

1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)

2. Glenwood (17-3)

3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)

4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)

5. Macon East (13-5)

6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)

7. Clarke Prep (8-7)

8. Patrician (7-2)

9. Jackson Academy (10-1)

10. Escambia Academy (8-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6).

