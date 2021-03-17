ASWA rankings: Baseball top 10 in each class

ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (13-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-2)
3. Florence (11-4)
4. Prattville (13-4)
5. Central-Phenix City (16-1)
6. Vestavia Hills (11-5)
7. Dothan (10-3)
8. Oak Mountain (11-5)
9. Spain Park (11-4)
10. Bob Jones (13-8)
Others nominated: Daphne (5-5), Grissom (12-3), Enterprise (11-6), James Clemens (10-5), Smiths Station (13-5).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (11-2)
2. Oxford (13-3)
3. Helena (12-4)
4. Cullman (9-5)
5. Saraland (11-4)
6. Stanhope Elmore (15-1)
7. Hartselle (8-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (14-2)
9. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (9-5)
10. Chilton County (12-3)
Others nominated: Chelsea (8-8), Eufaula (9-4), Gardendale (9-2), Gulf Shores (9-8), Jasper (9-5), Mountain Brook (12-6), Mortimer Jordan (15-2), Pinson Valley (9-3), Robertsdale (12-4).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (11-2)
2. Andalusia (10-4)
3. St. Paul’s (10-4)
4. UMS-Wright (10-4)
5. Holtville (8-2)
6. Leeds (12-2)
7. Alexandria (6-4)
8. Pike Road (8-2)
9. Lawrence County (8-4)
10. Madison Academy (8-5)
Others nominated: Greenville (10-6), Headland (8-4), Rehobeth (8-2), Sylacauga (6-4), West Point (8-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (11-1)
2. Northside (11-0)
3. West Limestone (13-2)
4. Gordo (8-1)
5. Straughn (7-1)
6. American Christian (10-6)
7. Deshler (9-4)
8. Brooks (7-5)
9. North Jackson (12-5)
10. Bibb County (8-5)
Others nominated: Etowah (6-6).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (7-1)
2. T.R. Miller (12-0)
3. Phil Campbell (11-1)
4. Piedmont (9-3)
5. Fyffe (8-0)
6. Bayside Academy (10-2)
7. Houston Academy (9-3)
8. Ohatchee (8-2)
9. Prattville Christian (8-1)
10. Opp (10-3)
Others nominated: Montgomery-Catholic (8-4), Childersburg (10-5), Collinsville (8-6), Cottage Hill (7-3), Danville (7-3), East Lawrence (8-7), Goshen (4-1), Lauderdale County (6-3), Plainview (7-5), Wicksburg (6-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (8-3)
2. St. Luke’s (7-3)
3. G.W. Long (7-6)
4. Decatur Heritage (11-1)
5. Sand Rock (5-1)
6. North Sand Mountain (6-1)
7. Spring Garden (8-5)
8. Mars Hill (6-7)
9. Ariton (6-6)
10. Ider (11-5)
Others nominated: Colbert County (10-3), Falkville (5-5), West End (4-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (4-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (10-1)
3. Lynn (7-2)
4. Bayshore Christian (7-3)
5. Sweet Water (7-3)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Red Level (5-2)
8. Hackleburg (7-4)
9. Athens Bible (3-4)
10. Covenant Christian (7-5)
Others nominated: None.
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-3-1)
2. Glenwood (17-3)
3. Bessemer Academy (14-3)
4. Wilcox Academy (10-1)
5. Macon East (13-5)
6. Lowndes Academy (8-4)
7. Clarke Prep (8-7)
8. Patrician (7-2)
9. Jackson Academy (10-1)
10. Escambia Academy (8-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (6-6).