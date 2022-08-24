 Skip to main content
ASWA poll: Piedmont stays at No. 1 in 3A; Jacksonville remains No. 4 in 4A

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A