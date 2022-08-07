 Skip to main content
ASWA poll: Piedmont preseason No. 1 in 3A

fans

The Piedmont football team runs onto the Protective Stadium field in Birmingham before this morning's state playoff game.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

STATE RANKINGS

The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points (*--team played in a different classification last year):