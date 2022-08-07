ASWA poll: Piedmont preseason No. 1 in 3A

STATE RANKINGS
The preseason Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s win-loss record and total poll points (*--team played in a different classification last year):
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (21); 13-1; 252
2. Central-Phenix City; 13-1; 177
3. Auburn; 10-3; 152
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 9-3; 148
5. Hoover; 12-1; 140
6. James Clemens; 10-1; 99
7. Fairhope; 9-2; 84
8. Enterprise; 8-4; 52
9. Baker; 7-4; 32
10. Opelika*; 9-4; 22
Others receiving votes: Prattville (7-4) 20, Bob Jones (5-6) 9, Florence (5-6) 4, Oak Mountain (7-5) 4, Daphne (5-5) 2.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay-Chalkville (21); 15-0; 252
2. Mountain Brook; 12-2; 172
3. Saraland; 10-3; 143
4. Briarwood; 10-2; 121
5. Hueytown; 13-2; 98
6. Pike Road*; 14-0; 93
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 11-3; 92
8. Spanish Fort; 10-2; 60
9. Gardendale; 10-3; 26
10. Pinson Valley; 9-4; 25
Others receiving votes: Theodore* (10-2) 23, Hartselle (10-1) 21, Gadsden City* (5-5) 20, Helena (9-2) 14, Carver-Montgomery (5-6) 13, Fort Payne (6-5) 7, Parker* (11-2) 5, Baldwin Co. (8-4) 4, Calera (7-4) 3, Muscle Shoals (9-2) 2, Oxford (7-5) 2, Homewood (6-6) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (12); 11-2; 222
2. Vigor* (7); 14-1; 202
3. Ramsay; 6-5; 126
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 12-2; 102
5. Alexandria (1); 11-1; 76
6. Leeds; 10-2; 75
7. Guntersville; 9-2; 72
8. Gulf Shores*; 6-4; 69
9. Russellville; 9-3; 63
10. Central-Clay Co.; 9-3; 45
Others receiving votes: Fairview (12-2) 30, Arab* (8-3) 29, Eufaula* (5-6) 26, Greenville (8-4) 14, Moody (6-4) 13, Faith-Mobile (7-5) 12, Demopolis (7-5) 7, Southside-Gadsden* (5-6) 7, Williamson* (5-6) 6, Citronelle* (3-7) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery* (8); 13-1; 167
2. Handley (4); 9-3; 161
3. Andalusia* (2); 9-5; 145
4. Jacksonville (1); 7-4; 122
5. Northside (3); 10-2; 112
6. Montgomery Aca.* (1); 11-4; 103
7. Jackson; 11-3; 95
8. Oneonta (2); 13-2; 77
9. Etowah; 6-5; 47
10. Anniston; 5-5; 44
Others receiving votes: Randolph (10-2) 26, T.R. Miller* (10-3) 21, Cherokee Co. (7-4) 18, American Chr. (11-2) 13, Priceville (10-2) 12, Bayside Aca.* (9-3) 11, Brooks (12-1) 11, Good Hope (9-4) 7, Orange Beach* (9-2) 5.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (21); 13-2; 252
2. Gordo*; 9-3; 112
3. Mars Hill Bible*; 10-4; 106
4. Opp; 9-3; 100
5. Alabama Chr.*; 7-4; 87
6. St. James*; 10-2; 86
7. Mobile Chr.*; 5-6; 85
8. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 7-6; 83
9. Winfield; 12-1; 69
10. Madison Aca.*; 12-2; 68
Others receiving votes: Saks (12-2) 44, Flomaton (6-4) 23, Ohatchee (9-3) 21, Straughn* (7-4) 20, Houston Aca. (6-5) 12, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 9, Excel (6-4) 6, Lauderdale Co. (10-2) 6, Sylvania (8-3) 6, Geraldine (7-4) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe* (14); 10-2; 230
2. Clarke Co. (6); 13-2; 202
3. Lanett; 10-3; 143
4. Ariton; 10-2; 142
5. Highland Home (1); 8-6; 115
6. B.B. Comer; 10-3; 75
7. Aliceville; 8-4; 69
8. G.W. Long; 8-2; 53
9. Pisgah; 7-4; 52
10. Cleveland; 12-3; 44
Others receiving votes: Wicksburg* (7-4) 31, Tanner (8-4) 26, J.U. Blacksher (4-7) 13, Sand Rock (7-4) 2.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (7); 12-1; 170
2. Spring Garden* (3); 12-1; 167
3. Sweet Water (6); 14-0; 153
4. Leroy* (3); 2-8; 151
5. Wadley (1); 13-2; 129
6. Elba*; 10-2; 108
7. Pickens Co.; 11-3; 107
8. Decatur Heritage; 10-3; 63
9. Linden (1); 5-5; 56
10. Cedar Bluff; 6-5; 27
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (5-6) 23, Kinston (8-4) 18, Millry (8-4) 12, Maplesville (11-2) 8, Hackleburg (6-5) 3, Keith (10-2) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (20); 6-5; 249
2. Autauga Aca.; 13-0; 172
3. Patrician; 8-3; 152
4. Chambers Aca. (1); 10-2; 142
5. Macon-East; 7-5; 113
6. Edgewood; 5-6; 85
7. Jackson Aca.; 10-2; 84
8. Lowndes Aca.; 11-3; 83
9. Escambia Aca.; 11-2; 57
10. Bessemer Aca.; 3-7; 24
Others receiving votes: Abbeville Chr. (2-8) 14, Monroe Aca. (3-7) 13, Crenshaw Chr. (7-4) 6, Clarke Prep (2-9) 1, Lee-Scott (8-3) 1, Sparta (9-2) 1.
VOTERS
Alec Etheredge, Shelby Co. Reporter
Andrew Garner, Atmore Advance
Ben Thomas, AL.com
Chris McCarthy, Gadsden Messenger
David Elwell, Decatur Daily
David Mundee, Dothan Eagle
Dennis Victory, AL.com
Ehsan Kassim, Gadsden Times
Hayden Flatt, Florence TimesDaily
Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
Jake Winfrey, Cullman Times
Jason Bowen, Jackson Co. Sentinel
James Jones, Selma Times-Journal
Jerell Rushin, Tuscaloosa News
Joe Medley, Anniston Star
Kyle Parmley, Starnes Media
Lee Peacock, Monroe Journal
Marcus Gates, South Alabamian
Shannon Fagan, WEIS Radio
Stacy Long, Florence TimesDaily
Tripp Norris, Opp News