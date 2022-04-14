ASWA poll: Piedmont baseball, Alexandria softball steady at No. 1

ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (27-2-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (28-3-1)
3. Austin (34-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (21-5-1)
5. Thompson (24-4)
6. Spain Park (26-5-2)
7. Central-Phenix City (26-5)
8. Daphne (31-8-1)
9. Hoover (27-8)
10. Vestavia Hills (26-10)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (24-6), Enterprise (20-8), Prattville (15-12), Sparkman (20-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (24-4)
2. Hartselle (32-6-1)
3. Helena (25-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (25-5-1)
5. Wetumpka (29-8)
6. Mortimer Jordan (20-7-1)
7. Fort Payne (21-7)
8. Scottsboro (20-7-1)
9. Springville (24-7)
10. Baldwin County (14-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (12-15), Chelsea (10-13), Chilton County (15-17), Gardendale (17-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (20-11-1), Pell City (24-8-1), Spanish Fort (12-11-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (33-7)
2. Tallassee (19-6)
3. Brewbaker Tech (24-2)
4. Satsuma (25-7)
5. Elmore County (24-9)
6. Rehobeth (20-6-1)
7. West Point (18-8)
8. Ardmore (17-6)
9. Douglas (23-4)
10. Moody (22-14-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (19-13), Brewer (18-12), Charles Henderson (17-12), Corner (13-13), Russellville (12-15), Sardis (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (25-8)
2. North Jackson (23-7)
3. Brooks (25-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-7)
5. White Plains (25-7)
6. Northside (20-10)
7. West Morgan (22-9-1)
8. Rogers (10-14)
9. Geneva (19-7)
10. Madison County (15-11-2)
Others nominated: American Christian (14-10), Bibb County (12-3), Dale County (21-15), Haleyville (10-12-3), Madison Academy (10-2), St. James (13-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (35-3)
2. Beulah (29-5)
3. Plainview (24-4)
4. Wicksburg (24-8)
5. Houston Academy (25-7)
6. Prattville Christian (17-6)
7. Piedmont (15-10)
8. Geraldine (13-6)
9. Winfield (24-11-1)
10. Opp (18-8)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (21-7), Flomaton (13-5), Glencoe (24-11), Hokes Bluff (16-12-1), Lauderdale County (17-14), Oakman (15-7-1), Pleasant Valley (20-13-1), T.R. Miller (19-14).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (12-6)
2. Orange Beach (13-6)
3. Hatton (26-14)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-4)
5. Leroy (27-5)
6. Spring Garden (13-6)
7. Ariton (19-9)
8. G.W. Long (13-6)
9. Sumiton Christian (16-17)
10. Randolph County (21-6)
Others nominated: B.B. Comer (13-11), Falkville (16-9), Fayetteville (13-10), Horseshoe Bend (9-9-1), Ider (16-8-1), Lamar County (17-15), Sand Rock (15-15), Vincent (10-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Holy Spirit (23-8)
2. Brantley (15-5)
3. Waterloo (14-5)
4. Skyline (11-9)
5. Athens Bible (11-7)
6. Appalachian (9-5)
7. South Lamar (13-14-2)
8. Sweet Water (15-10)
9. Belgreen (17-10)
10. Cedar Bluff (17-6-2)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (18-10), Millry (19-10), Ragland (10-13-2), Red Level (11-8), Woodland (10-12-1).
AISA
1. Abbeville Christian (21-3)
2. Glenwood (26-10)
3. Southern Academy (25-6)
4. Hooper Academy (28-7)
5. Clarke Prep (17-8)
6. Patrician Academy (23-7)
7. Macon East (19-17-1)
8. Chambers Academy (15-6)
9. Evangel Christian (21-6)
10. Bessemer Academy (16-10)
Others nominated: Fort Dale (13-12-2), Jackson Academy (8-5), Lowndes Academy (14-10).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Auburn (23-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (22-7)
4. Bob Jones (26-8)
5. Prattville (24-4)
6. Daphne (22-8)
7. Oak Mountain (19-11)
8. Hoover (25-12)
9. Tuscaloosa County (22-7)
10. Spain Park (22-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-10), Enterprise (17-8), Huntsville (19-9), Thompson (17-16), Vestavia Hills (17-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (27-4)
2. Saraland (26-4)
3. Oxford (25-5)
4. Gulf Shores (25-4)
5. Mountain Brook (21-7)
6. Hueytown (22-9)
7. Gardendale (23-6)
8. Jasper (20-8)
9. Wetumpka (21-4)
10. Northridge (23-8)
Others nominated: Athens (22-9), Briarwood Christian (9-10), Chelsea (14-12), Cullman (18-14), Helena (14-12), Homewood (15-7), McGill-Toolen (18-8), Mortimer Jordan (24-10), Scottsboro (15-10), Spanish Fort (22-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (23-3)
2. Holtville (24-5)
3. Headland (14-2)
4. Russellville (21-10)
5. Leeds (22-8)
6. Corner (16-6)
7. Madison Academy (19-12)
8. Elmore County (16-7)
9. Greenville (16-6)
10. Alexandria (17-13)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-9), Marbury (16-14), Rehobeth (14-8), Sardis (19-8), UMS-Wright (13-9).
CLASS 4A
1. Oneonta (20-2)
2. Mobile Christian (21-4)
3. Gordo (17-6)
4. Etowah (20-9)
5. American Christian (10-12)
6. Hamilton (20-8)
7. St. James (20-7)
8. Northside (16-6)
9. Bibb County (14-7)
10. Alabama Christian (17-11)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (10-7), Cleburne County (12-10), Handley (13-8), Jacksonville (14-7), Priceville (13-9), St. John Paul II (15-6), Westminster Christian (15-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (24-4)
2. Trinity (21-3)
3. Plainview (20-5)
4. Phil Campbell (20-6)
5. Opp (19-4)
6. Houston Academy (18-6)
7. Providence Christian (16-9)
8. Bayside Academy (13-9)
9. Wicksburg (17-10)
10. T.R. Miller (17-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-6), East Lawrence (12-9), Excel (12-3), Fyffe (11-10), Hokes Bluff (17-10), Lauderdale County (17-4), Thomasville (14-9).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (21-7)
2. Mars Hill (16-4)
3. Vincent (21-5)
4. Ranburne (17-7)
5. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
6. Southeastern (21-5)
7. Clarke County (14-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. Westbrook Christian (12-13)
10. Leroy (14-9)
Others nominated: Addison (12-9), Colbert County (11-10), Sand Rock (6-6), Spring Garden (13-12).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (18-4)
2. Hackleburg (21-3)
3. Lindsay Lane (19-4)
4. Donoho (15-3-1)
5. Appalachian (18-3)
6. Sumiton Christian (19-5)
7. Sweet Water (10-13)
8. Millry (18-11)
9. Cedar Bluff (11-6)
10. Covenant Christian (12-4)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-9), Pleasant Home (10-10).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (24-3-1)
2. Macon-East (27-3)
3. Patrician (20-4)
4. Wilcox Academy (21-5)
5. Bessemer Academy (20-6)
6. Glenwood (28-4)
7. Tuscaloosa Academy (10-8)
8. Morgan Academy (18-7)
9. Lowndes Academy (20-7)
10. Clarke Prep (14-11)
Others nominated: Autauga Academy (10-7), Jackson Academy (9-7).