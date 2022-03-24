ASWA poll: Oxford, Piedmont move up in baseball; WP, Heflin rise in softball

ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (14-2)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (14-1)
3. Hoover (16-4)
4. Central-Phenix City (14-4)
5. Tuscaloosa County (14-1)
6. Bob Jones (16-6)
7. Daphne (15-4)
8. Spain Park (14-4)
9. Prattville (12-3)
10. Oak Mountain (11-6)
Others nominated: Baker (8-7), Enterprise (9-5), Fairhope (9-7), Florence (7-7), Vestavia Hills (11-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (13-2)
2. Saraland (17-3)
3. Oxford (16-3)
4. Northridge (13-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (13-3)
6. Cullman (11-7)
7. Helena (9-6)
8. Spanish Fort (15-6)
9. Wetumpka (11-2)
10. Gulf Shores (14-3)
Others nominated: Athens (11-4), Briarwood Christian (7-4), Buckhorn (12-4), Chelsea (7-8), Gardendale (11-5), Homewood (9-5), Hueytown (11-7), Jasper (13-6), Mountain Brook (9-5), Mortimer Jordan (14-6), Muscle Shoals (5-6), Pell City (11-4), Robertsdale (10-9), Southside-Gadsden (9-8), Stanhope Elmore (7-5).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (14-1)
2. Headland (10-1)
3. Holtville (14-3)
4. Madison Academy (13-7)
5. Russellville (9-7)
6. Rehobeth (11-3)
7. Corner (9-3)
8. Greenville (11-4)
9. Alexandria (10-8)
10. East Limestone (11-4)
Others nominated: Ardmore (7-5), Elmore County (8-2), Leeds (9-7), Sardis (8-7), West Point (7-8), UMS-Wright (6-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (13-3)
2. Oneonta (14-2)
3. Gordo (6-3)
4. Northside (10-1)
5. Etowah (12-7)
6. Cleburne County (9-3)
7. Hamilton (11-4)
8. Priceville (8-4)
9. Central-Florence (6-3)
10. St. James (10-3)
Others nominated: American Christian (5-6), Bibb County (6-5), Brooks (3-4), Cherokee County (9-7), Haleyville (6-9), Jacksonville (6-6), Madison County (9-7), Montevallo (5-4), North Jackson (8-8), St. John Paul II (9-3).
CLASS 3A
1. Plainview (12-3)
2. Phil Campbell (9-5)
3. Piedmont (12-4)
4. Trinity (10-3)
5. Opp (11-4)
6. Wicksburg (14-4)
7. Bayside Academy (7-8)
8. Houston Academy (10-5)
9. Lauderdale County (9-1)
10. East Lawrence (9-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (9-2), Excel (7-0), Flomaton (6-6), Fyffe (6-7), New Brockton (10-5), Providence Christian (8-7), Thomasville (8-7), T.R. Miller (9-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (11-5)
2. Westbrook Christian (7-6)
3. Ider (12-3)
4. Decatur Heritage (9-3)
5. Vincent (10-4)
6. Mars Hill (6-4)
7. Clarke County (6-3)
8. Spring Garden (9-3)
9. Southeastern (12-4)
10. Ariton (11-10)
Others nominated: Addison (9-4), Colbert County (6-6), Hatton (5-7), Leroy (8-6), Ranburne (8-6), Sand Rock (4-2), West End (5-6-1).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (10-3)
2. Lindsay Lane (12-1)
3. Hackleburg (12-2)
4. Appalachian (11-1)
5. Millry (13-4)
6. Donoho (8-2)
7. Sumiton Christian (10-4)
8. Belgreen (8-2)
9. Sweet Water (9-10)
10. Cedar Bluff (6-4)
Others nominated: Coosa Christian (4-9-1), Covenant Christian (4-4), Florala (7-7).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (16-3-1)
2. Macon-East (18-2)
3. Morgan Academy (11-2)
4. Wilcox Academy (14-4)
5. Bessemer Academy (12-5)
6. Patrician (9-3)
7. Clarke Prep (11-5)
8. Glenwood (22-2)
9. Autauga Academy (7-3)
10. Jackson Academy (6-5)
Others nominated: Tuscaloosa Academy (4-5).
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (17-2-1)
2. Fairhope (15-0-1)
3. Thompson (17-2)
4. Central-Phenix City (16-3)
5. Austin (16-4-1)
6. Bob Jones (13-5-1)
7. Spain Park (19-2-2)
8. Daphne (23-4)
9. Hoover (13-5)
10. Vestavia Hills (17-6)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (12-4), Baker (15-8), Enterprise (12-4), Oak Mountain (8-8-1), Prattville (9-6), Sparkman (12-6).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (15-2)
2. Hartselle (18-2-1)
3. Helena (17-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (14-3-1)
5. Wetumpka (22-5)
6. Mortimer Jordan (10-5-1)
7. Springville (13-4)
8. Scottsboro (6-4-1)
9. Fort Payne (14-2)
10. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (14-8-1)
Others nominated: Baldwin County (10-4), Chelsea (7-9), Chilton County (10-12), Gardendale (10-10), McAdory (15-7), Muscle Shoals (10-5), Pell City (19-5-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (21-2)
2. Satsuma (17-4)
3. Tallassee (12-5)
4. Elmore County (14-6)
5. Brewbaker Tech (15-0)
6. Rehobeth (14-5-1)
7. West Point (13-3)
8. Hayden (9-3)
9. Ardmore (7-4)
10. Moody (14-8-1)
Others nominated: Brewer (10-4), Charles Henderson (11-7), Corner (8-8), Douglas (14-4), Guntersville (10-7), Holtville (11-2), Sardis (6-6).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (14-6)
2. Cleburne County (9-3)
3. White Plains (15-4)
4. North Jackson (10-4)
5. Brooks (12-3)
6. Hamilton (9-4)
7. Northside (12-7)
8. Geneva (9-4)
9. Madison County (7-5-2)
10. Dale County (16-8)
Others nominated: American Christian (9-8), DAR (10-3-2), Etowah (7-9), Oak Grove (9-6), Rogers (4-4), West Limestone (11-5), West Morgan (13-4-1).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (24-2)
2. Plainview (8-0)
3. Wicksburg (18-5)
4. Houston Academy (20-4)
5. Beulah (19-4)
6. Pleasant Valley (14-8-1)
7. Prattville Christian (7-5)
8. Opp (13-5)
9. Geraldine (10-1)
10. Carbon Hill (12-2)
Others nominated: Colbert Heights (6-3), Flomaton (5-2), Fyffe (3-2-1), Glencoe (13-6), Lauderdale County (9-5), Oakman (7-3-1), T.R. Miller (15-11), Winfield (10-1).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (5-3)
2. Orange Beach (4-5)
3. Spring Garden (5-0)
4. Hatton (13-7)
5. G.W. Long (9-3)
6. Mars Hill Bible (10-1)
7. Leroy (19-4)
8. Sumiton Christian (8-8)
9. Randolph County (12-5)
10. Ider (9-4-1)
Others nominated: Falkville (8-3), Fayetteville (7-6), Sand Rock (11-10), Vincent (8-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (11-3)
2. Holy Spirit (8-3)
3. Skyline (5-2)
4. Athens Bible (10-2)
5. South Lamar (4-4)
6. Sweet Water (11-4)
7. Belgreen (7-7)
8. Woodland (7-11-1)
9. Waterloo (5-2)
10. Ragland (6-9-2)
Others nominated: Appalachian (3-4), Berry (9-8), Cedar Bluff (7-5-2), Kinston (2-5), Millry (8-5), Red Level (8-8).
AISA
1. Southern Academy (17-2)
2. Abbeville Christian (17-3)
3. Glenwood (20-5)
4. Evangel Christian (13-5)
5. Hooper Academy (19-6)
6. Patrician Academy (15-4)
7. Clarke Prep (13-6)
8. Macon East (12-9)
9. Chambers Academy (10-4)
10. Fort Dale (7-8-2)
Others nominated: Escambia Academy (7-6), Jackson Academy (6-3).