ASWA poll: Anniston, Piedmont stay put

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225
2. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 166
3. Thompson; 7-3; 144
4. Auburn; 8-1; 143
5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 109
6. Enterprise; 6-3; 78
7. Florence; 8-2; 63
8. Fairhope; 7-2; 52
9. Prattville; 6-3; 43
10. Austin; 7-3; 20
Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
1. Theodore (10); 9-0; 200
2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 8-1; 182
3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 10-0; 148
4. Saraland; 8-1; 133
5. Hartselle (1); 9-0; 125
6. Gardendale; 7-2; 76
7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 70
8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 54
9. Center Point; 8-1; 51
10. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 27
Others receiving votes: Homewood (7-2) 7, Benjamin Russell (7-2) 4, Decatur (7-2) 2, Helena (6-3) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1, Wetumpka (7-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
1. UMS-Wright (19); 9-0; 228
2. Leeds; 9-0; 164
3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140
4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125
5. Moody; 9-1; 106
6. Gulf Shores; 8-1; 104
7. Arab; 9-1; 66
8. Demopolis; 9-1; 56
9. Faith-Mobile; 7-2; 42
10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 36
Others receiving votes: Beauregard (8-1) 6, Guntersville (7-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (7-2) 4.
CLASS 4A
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218
2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179
3. Priceville; 10-0; 131
4. Handley; 9-1; 123
5. Andalusia; 9-1; 117
6. T.R. Miller; 8-1; 83
7. Jacksonville; 7-2; 78
8. Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 65
9. Deshler; 10-0; 49
10. Jackson; 7-2; 14
Others receiving votes: West Morgan (8-1) 7, American Chr. (8-2) 6, Oneonta (8-1) 4, Northside (7-2) 3, Etowah (6-3) 2, Orange Beach (6-2) 2, Bibb Co. (7-3) 1, Randolph (7-2) 1.
CLASS 3A
1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 206
2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163
3. Piedmont (1); 7-2; 153
4. Houston Aca. (1); 9-0; 132
5. Winfield; 8-1; 116
6. Dadeville (1); 8-0; 86
7. St. James; 7-2; 80
8. Excel; 9-0; 70
9. Opp; 7-2; 32
10. Madison Aca.; 7-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (8-1) 13, J.B. Pennington (9-1) 3, Pike Co. (6-2) 3, Trinity (8-2) 2, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1, Thomasville (6-3) 1. *--Record includes four forfeit losses.
CLASS 2A
1. Fyffe (19); 9-0; 228
2. Ariton; 9-1; 161
3. Reeltown; 7-1; 144
4. Aliceville; 9-1; 139
5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123
6. B.B. Comer; 8-2; 84
7. Vincent; 9-1; 76
8. G.W. Long; 7-2; 52
9. Pisgah; 7-2; 40
10. Lexington; 8-1; 20
Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 8, Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1.
CLASS 1A
1. Elba (18); 9-0; 225
2. Linden (1); 8-0; 170
3. Brantley; 7-2; 137
4. Valley Head; 9-0; 114
5. Millry; 9-1; 105
6. Spring Garden; 9-1; 93
7. Leroy; 7-1; 79
8. Meek; 9-0; 70
9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 57
10. Loachapoka; 8-1; 21
Others receiving votes: Lynn (8-1) 10, Maplesville (7-2) 1, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.
AISA
1. Patrician (15); 9-0; 215
2. Lee-Scott (3); 9-0; 180
3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154
4. Chambers Aca.; 7-2; 129
5. Glenwood; 6-3; 108
6. Lowndes Aca.; 7-2; 95
7. Macon-East; 6-3; 59
8. Clarke Prep; 6-3; 57
9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-3; 43
10. Edgewood; 5-4; 38
Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (5-4) 4, Morgan Aca. (5-4) 1.