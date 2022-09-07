 Skip to main content
ASWA poll: Anniston No. 6, Jacksonville No. 7 headed into showdown

Anniston #3 Jaylon Cunningham gets big yardage against Munford.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points: