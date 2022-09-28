 Skip to main content
ASWA poll: Anniston moves up to No. 4 ahead of matchup with No. 2 Handley

Anniston at Piedmont BW 004.JPG

Anniston game captains during the Anniston at Piedmont game. Anniston's Kamron Sandlin, Anniston's Malachi Harris, Anniston's Jaylon Cunningham and Anniston's Ryqueze Mcelderry. Photo by Bill Wilson

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A