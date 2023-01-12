ASWA Awards: Piedmont's Hayes, Annison's McElderry come away winners

MONTGOMERY — Piedmont's Jack Hayes repeated as Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A back of the year, and Anniston's Ryqueze McElderry is 4A lineman of the year, the association announced Thursday.
B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris was voted Class 2A back of the year.
The ASWA voted for its all-state team and announced it in December. The association also voted for back- and lineman-of-the-year finalists for all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and AISA, Super All-State and Mr. Football.
Saraland's Ryan Williams is Mr. Football.
The association announced 2022 season award winners at Thursday's banquet at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
Hayes, an ASWA back-of-the-year finalist for the fourth time, repeated as 3A back of the year.
McElderry, an Alabama signee, was a finalist for 4A lineman of the year, and Harris was a finalist for 2A back of the year.
Other finalists with local connections included two former Oxford players. Thompson defensive back Anquon Fegans was a finalist for 7A back of the year, and Auburn offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, an Auburn University signee, was a finalist for 7A lineman of the year.
Hueytown athlete Earl Woods, a Jacksonville State signee, was a finalist for 6A back of the year.
Hayes finished 2022 with 4,859 total yards and 60 total touchdowns to finish off an historic career that saw him break AHSAA career records with 11,024 passing yards, 15,023 total yards, 159 touchdown passes and 223 total passing and rushing touchdowns.
Hayes quarterbacked Piedmont to the Class 3A title game for the third time in his four years as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback and was twice Super 7 MVP.
McElderry, enrolled at Alabama, finished 2022 with 97 percent blocking grade and 65 pancake blocks. He helped pave the way for Anniston's first unbeaten regular season since 2001, a Region 4 title and run to the 4A quarterfinals, where the Bulldogs lost to eventual state champion Andalusia 35-28.
Harris, a running back and linebacker, powered B.B. Comer to its second Super 7 appearance. He rushed for 1,308 yards and 15 touchdowns and amassed 72 tackles with 11 tackles for loss through the Nov. 21 nominating deadline, which included games through the state quarterfinals.
He also missed three games with injury and didn't play in the second halves of three games because of three games.
Fegans had nine interceptions with three interception returns for touchdowns through the quarterfinals. He helped Thompson win another 7A title.
Joiner graded 93 percent with 84 pancake blocks through the quarterfinals and helped Auburn High reached the 7A title game.
Woods rushed for 1,527 yards and 22 touchdowns and passed for 1,824 yards and 24 touchdowns. Hueytown reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
