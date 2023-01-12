 Skip to main content
ASWA Awards: Piedmont's Hayes, Annison's McElderry come away winners

MONTGOMERY — Piedmont's Jack Hayes repeated as Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 3A back of the year, and Anniston's Ryqueze McElderry is 4A lineman of the year, the association announced Thursday.

B.B. Comer's Kamore Harris was voted Class 2A back of the year.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.