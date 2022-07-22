 Skip to main content
ASUN media day: JSU picked fourth

Rich Rodriguez ASUN Media Day

JSU football coach Rich Rodriguez speaks during Friday's ASUN Media Day activities in Atlanta.

 Tyler Waldrep/The Anniston Star

ATLANTA — ASUN coaches say Jacksonville State is No. 4 among six teams in preseason. The FBS-transitioning Gamecocks see extra motivation in a season when they can’t make the FCS playoffs.

“No speaking of the players, but it’s great that we have the ability to play for a conference championship, that we’re in a conference,” first-year JSU coach Rich Rodriguez said. “When you’re in a conference, I’ve always felt that’s your first goal every year is to win your conference.”

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.