Area tournament roundup: Walton leads the way as Alexandria claims area title

D’Anthony Walton scored a career-high 30 points in No. 1 seed Alexandria’s Class 5A, Area 11 semifinal win over No. 4 seed St. Clair County on Tuesday.
He bested that performance in the championship game Friday, finishing with 31 points in a 66-39 victory over No. 3 seed Moody.
Alexandria will host the Parker/Ramsay loser in a sub-regional contest Tuesday.
The Valley Cubs trailed Moody 12-11 after one quarter, but exploded in the second, outscoring the Devils 28-6 to take a 39-18 lead at halftime. They didn’t look back from there, carrying a 56-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Other top performers for Alexandria:
—Landan Williams, 13 points
—Julian Wright, 12 points
Piedmont 88, Weaver 53: Alex Odam scored 32 points to lead No. 1 seed Piedmont to a win over No. 2 seed Weaver in the Class 3A, Area 11 championship game Friday night.
Piedmont will host the Saks-Childersburg loser in a sub-regional game Tuesday. Weaver will face the winner of that matchup on the road.
The Bulldogs took control early, outsourcing the Bearcats 23-12 in the first quarter. Piedmont led 47-28 at halftime and 74-41 after three quarters.
Odam also had three assists and three steals. Luke Bussey chipped in with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Kyle Knight led Weaver with 13 points.
Other top performers for Piedmont:
—Omarion Foster, 12 points, two steals
—Jakari Foster, nine points, three blocks, two steals
—Jadon Calhoun, five points, six rebounds
Other top performers for Weaver:
—Brendyn Knight, 12 points
—Jackson Williams, 10 points
—Tristan Brown, eight points
Girls
Jacksonville 61, Cherokee County 38: Kayla Broom filled up the stat sheet while leading No. 1 seed Jacksonville to a Class 4A, Area 10 championship Friday night.
Broom finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.
Jacksonville led 32-14 at halftime after holding No. 2 seed Cherokee County to just three points in the second quarter. The Golden Eagles shot 56 percent from the floor, making 18 of 32 shots. They were 23-for-37 at the free-throw line and outrebounded the Warriors 37-28.
Jacksonville will host Handley in a sub-regional matchup Monday. Cherokee County will travel to Anniston.
Other top performers for Jacksonville
—Amarie Curry, 16 points, three steals
—Rebekah Gannaway, 11 points, three steals
—Patience Carr, five rebounds, two blocks
—Amiyah Buchannan, seven rebounds
Top performers for Cherokee County:
—Mary Johnson, 14 points
—Audrey Green, 13 points
Spring Garden 53, Sand Rock 41: No. 1 seed Spring Garden won the Class 2A, Area 12 tournament Friday, but No. 2 seed Sand Rock didn’t make it easy.
The Panthers jumped out to an 18-2 lead after one quarter, but the Wildcats roared back in the second, outscoring Spring Garden 19-6.
The Panthers led 24-21 at halftime and 38-36 after three quarters. Their 15-5 advantage in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Spring Garden was led by Neely Welsh and Ace Austin. Welsh made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and five rebounds. Austin recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing out three assists.
The Panthers will host Ider in a sub-regional game Monday.
Other top performers for Spring Garden:
—Sarah Kate McKay, eight points, four rebounds, two assists
—Abbey Steward, eight points
—Alexis Adkison, four points, nine rebounds