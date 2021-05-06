Area softball tourneys: Alexandria claims area tournament title

Rylee Gattis continued her strong pitching in the 5A, Area 11 tournament, pitching a one-hitter with five strikeouts as Alexandria beat Moody 6-1 in Thursday’s final.
The Valley Cubs (30-10) will take the area’s top qualifying spot and play Area 13 runner-up Douglas in the East Central Regional on Wednesday at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park.
Gattis pitched three games in the area tourney after a 12-day break, pitching a perfect game against Lincoln then a three-hitter against Moody on Wednesday. With her one-hitter Thursday, she gave up four hits and struck out 24 batters in 21 innings in the circle.
Her walk against Moody on Thursday was her lone walk of the tournament.
She was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.
Alexandria’s other top performers Thursday:
—Ashley Phillips, 2-for-4, home run, two runs, one RBI.
—Addie Jennings, 1-for-4, double, one RBI.
—Jill Cockrell, 3-for-4, triple, one RBI, one run.
—Christian Hess, 2-for-3, one RBI.
—Quendeja Bowie, 2-for-3, one run.
Class 3A, Area 11
Pleasant Valley 10, Ohatchee 0: Leah Patterson pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as Pleasant Valley (31-13) advanced to face Piedmont in the winners’ bracket.
Piedmont beat Weaver 13-1 with three-run home runs from Emily Farmer and Grace Epperson. Ohatchee will play Weaver in the elimination bracket.
Patterson also went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run and three RBIs.
Pleasant Valley’s other top performers:
—Lily Henry, 4-for-4, three doubles, two runs, one RBI.
—Ava Boozer, 1-for-3, one RBI.
—Madyson Cromer, 2-for-3, double, two runs.
—Gracee Ward, one RBI.
—Morgan Blohm, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI.
—Sydney Beason, 1-for-1, double, one run, one RBI.
Class 6A, Area 13
Oxford 9, Pell City 8: Chloe and Ellie Derrick combined to drive in five runs, and Oxford scored three runs in the top of the eighth and kept Pell City’s rally in the bottom of the inning a run short.
Chloe Derrick went 2-for-4 with a home run and double, three runs and three RBIs, and twin sister Ellie Derrick went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Oxford (20-22-1) advanced to face Springville in the winners’ bracket Friday.
Oxford’s other top performers.
—Tia Titi, 2-for-5, double, two RBIs.
—Matt Sprayberry, 2-for-3, one RBI.
—Ashlyn Burns, 1-for-2, one run.