Another awards bonanza, more deep playoff runs, bevy of memorable games, Larry Ginn’s legacy and more

High school football’s postseason completed earlier this month. All-Star games are played, and most postseason awards are in, with big ones yet to come.
The 2020 season that wasn’t supposed to be, and wasn’t supposed to last, defied expectations and left us all with another cache of storylines. Let’s look back:
Envelopes, please
Postseason awards have become a season after the season in recent years, and the trend of riches for The Star’s coverage area continued.
A total of 57 players from the area made the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team, announced Tuesday night. That includes 36 from Calhoun County, or nearly one in 10 of the nearly 380 total all-state selections over seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications plus AISA.
Wellborn’s Jett Smith and Piedmont’s Sean Smith finished their careers as three-time first-team selections, and Handley’s Larry Strain is 4A coach of the year.
The Alabama North All-Stars featured nine players from Calhoun County plus Spring Garden’s Luke Welsh, and they represented the area well in a 28-20 loss to the South on Friday.
The Alabama All-Stars beat their Mississippi counterparts, with contributions from Oxford’s Trey Higgins, Roc Taylor and Brandon Kirksey. Oxford’s Keith Etheredge made the coaching staff.
Players from Calhoun County dominated the 3A, All-Region 5 team. The region features six teams from the county, including all four playoff qualifiers.
Region champions dominated all-region teams in 6A’s Region 7 (Oxford), 5A’s Region 6 (Alexandria) and 2A’s Region 5 (Spring Garden).
Yet unannounced are the ASWA backs and linemen of the year for the various classifications. Calhoun County boasted seven finalists a year ago, with Jacksonville’s Rontarius Wiggins finishing as 4A back of the year. Four of last year’s finalists — Oxford’s Trey Higgins, Piedmont’s Jack Hayes and Sean Smith and Wellborn’s Jett Smith — returned, and others emerged as possibilities.
Alabama’s Mr. Football will come from those finalists, set to be announced Dec. 29 at 11 p.m.
Postseason depth
We’re used to lots of teams from the area making the playoffs and advancing, and 2020 was no different.
The area produced 13 playoff teams, with Handley winning the 4A state title. Piedmont and Spring Garden also advanced to the semifinals. All eight playoff teams from Calhoun County advanced to the second round for the second year in a row, and five made the quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
The area’s postseason success didn’t quite match that of 2019, when six coverage-area teams made the semifinals, including five from Calhoun County. Four area teams made the Super 7, with Oxford, Piedmont and Clay Central winning state titles.
We’re used to deep-November football in Northeast Alabama, even early December football.
Great games
What’s your choice for the area’s game of the year?
Could it be Oxford’s dramatic 32-31 victory over 7A Central-Phenix City or 29-28 victory at Pleasant Grove?
Piedmont’s dramatic 27-21 victory at Wellborn, 27-23 comeback victory at Alexandria or 26-17 shocker over 7A’s Grissom?
Ohatchee’s dramatic 20-15 victory at Piedmont?
Wellborn’s 20-14 overtime thriller at Ohatchee?
Anniston’s 23-20 overtime thriller over Munford or 48-42 track meet over White Plains?
Jacksonville’s 27-24 playoff victory over Jackson?
Pleasant Valley’s 30-29 comeback victory against Donoho?
Handley’s 6-3, old-fashioned defensive war over Lanett, or Clay Central’s 15-14 heartstopper at Handley?
It was that kind of year in Northeast Alabama football. So many great games, so little time.
Reclassification’s impact
Reclassification for the 2020-22 cycle wrought more than rearranging deck chairs. It changed the look of so much, including the playoffs.
A year ago, the Class 3A region lined with teams from Calhoun County reigned supreme in 3A north football. Reclassification bumped 2A power Fyffe up in class, and the Red Devils ran the gauntlet of Wellborn, Ohatchee and Piedmont in the playoffs en route to their third state title in as many years.
Reclassification dramatically altered Oxford’s region, making it a walk for the then-reigning 6A champions.
In 5A, reclassification shipped two-time defending champion Clay Central south. The Vols lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion St. Paul’s, back down from 6A after a two-year competitive-balance rise.
Reclassification sent Pleasant Grove north, into Alexandria’s playoff path. The Spartans eliminated Alexandria’s best team in five years in the quarterfinals.
The 2019 season saw the 4A region that includes Jacksonville and Anniston send both to the semifinals. Reclassification brought Handley and Munford into the mix and shipped that region south.
Handley, which fought through the south bracket en route to its 2016 state title, beat Gordo in the state final. The rest lost in the first two rounds, including 2019 4A runner-up Jacksonville and 2019 semifinalist Anniston.
Spring Garden bumped up from 1A for the first time in its history, and the Panthers made the semifinals for the first time in their history.
Football 20, COVID-19
The season’s biggest disappointment, in the best kind of way, was COVID-19.
The pandemic that had all involved in prep football worried there would be no season, or no complete season, caused a smattering of school districts to cancel their teams’ seasons. Forfeits and replacement games became part of the new normal, as did individual quarantines.
Weaver forfeited two games, as did Jacksonville. One of Jacksonville’s forfeits included the would-be region championship at Handley. Piedmont’s victory over Grissom came in a replacement game, after one of those Jacksonville forfeits.
Anniston forfeited its region game at Handley.
Donoho forfeited the White Plains game and rescheduled its game against Pleasant Valley for their mutual open date.
We saw teams spread out on extended sidelines, one-captain coin tosses and masked coaches and referees.
COVID-19 impacted the season, but it far from canceled or shortened the season. More than 90 percent of all scheduled games in Alabama played out as scheduled, according to the AHSAA. Postseason went off almost without a hitch.
Alabama prep football’s victory over COVID-19 was too lopsided to call it an upset, but it sure beat the expected outcome.
Larry Ginn’s echoes
The late, great Larry Ginn’s legacy keeps growing in Calhoun County and was felt in this season’s choices for all-county coaches of the year.
Alexandria’s Todd Ginn, Larry’s oldest son, was named 4A-6A county coach of the year after leading Larry’s old team, the Valley Cubs, to a 11-2 season and their deepest playoff run since 2015.
Saks’ Jonathan Miller, who played for Larry Ginn at Alexandria, was 1A-3A county coach of the year after the Wildcats’ remarkable turnarounds from last season to this season, and within this season. An injury-beset Saks team missed the playoffs for the first time in Miller’s tenure in 2019 but reached the quarterfinals this season. They won seven consecutive games after falling to 3A, Region 5 heavies Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee in consecutive weeks, in the season’s first half.
Larry Ginn died of melanoma in 2009, nearly two years after resigning suddenly for health reasons. A coach in multiple halls of fame, he’s probably smiling over his proteges in the afterlife.
Nah. He’s watching film, pouring over ways both teams could improve.