Anniston's Lewis commits for Auburn; Three other Bulldogs make college choices

Jayden Lewis

Anniston defensive back Jayden Lewis committed to Auburn on Wednesday.

 By Jared Gravette, Assistant Sports Editor, jgravette@annistonstar.com

With just two words, Jayden "J-Money" Lewis ensured that Anniston High School’s pipeline to the SEC isn’t running dry any time soon.

Lewis, a four-star cornerback in the 247Sports rankings for the Class of 2024, let out a big “War Eagle” after committing to the Tigers and donning an Auburn hat and shirt inside Anniston’s auditorium Wednesday.

Lindsey Smedley

Anniston defensive lineman Lindsey Smedley signs to play with Campbellsville University on Wednesday.
Roscoe Malloy

Anniston defensive lineman Roscoe Malloy speaks before signing to play at East Mississippi Community College on Wednesday.
K.J. Cole

Anniston defensive lineman K.J. Cole speaks before signing with Alabama State on Wednesday.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.