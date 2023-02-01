Anniston's Lewis commits for Auburn; Three other Bulldogs make college choices

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
With just two words, Jayden "J-Money" Lewis ensured that Anniston High School’s pipeline to the SEC isn’t running dry any time soon.
Lewis, a four-star cornerback in the 247Sports rankings for the Class of 2024, let out a big “War Eagle” after committing to the Tigers and donning an Auburn hat and shirt inside Anniston’s auditorium Wednesday.
A first-team all-state selection as a defensive back, Lewis said his relationship with Auburn secondary and safeties coach Zac Etheridge played a big role in his decision to commit to the Tigers.
“He really emphasized just, you know, communication, and building a tight relationship over the past years, and that really stuck out to me,” Lewis said. “Everytime we talked, it was never about football. It was about life. It was about what I want to do when I get to college, and stuff like that, so that really stuck out to me.”
Lewis, who had more than 20 offers, chose Auburn over Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida State, South Carolina and Tennessee. He said Auburn’s coaches like his versatility and that he could play anywhere in the secondary at the next level whether it be nickel, corner or safety.
After he finishes his senior season, he’ll join Tony Hunley Jr. (Auburn), Antonio Kite (Alabama), Ryqueze McElderry (Alabama) and Kamron Sandlin (South Carolina) as former Bulldogs on an SEC roster.
“It really shows the talent we have, and just the academic side of it, too. Like, it’s not all about football, you know, academics first,” Lewis said. “All the guys from Anniston that are getting it done, I really feel like that plays a big part in really just putting the city on the map. That means a lot to us.”
With so many former Bulldogs on SEC rosters, Anniston defensive coordinator, recruiting coordinator and assistant head coach Bradley Ball joked that loyalties may be tested over the coming years.
“You pull up Alabama’s roster, we have two. You pull up Auburn’s roster, we got two. You pull up South Carolina, you see Kam,” Ball said. “So, you know, Iron Bowl is going to be special. I’m gonna have to get me a ‘House Divided’ or a ‘Coach Divided’ shirt or something.”
Joining Lewis at Wednesday’s National Signing Day ceremony were three defensive linemen from the Class of 2023. K.J. Cole signed with Alabama State, Lindsey Smedley with Campbellsville University and Roscoe Malloy with East Mississippi Community College. Alabama State is a Football Championship Division school based in Montgomery, while Campbellsville is an NAIA school based in Kentucky.
“This is going on year six, and we’ve had five SEC players and numerous other signees,” Ball said. “So we are doing a lot of stuff that people said couldn’t be done here and that’s just the amazing part of it.”
Ball said Cole, Smedley and Malloy were a big part of an Anniston unit that “probably was one of the best defenses in the state this year.”
“K.J. Cole, you can’t get enough big guys, especially on defense," Ball said. "You’re seeing no running lanes, and running backs can’t run nowhere. It’s because of him, him and Lindsey, and Roscoe in the middle. So those three guys that signed today were vital to our defense.”
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.