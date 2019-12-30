Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Pesnell shines for Ohatchee; Vincent takes boys title

HEFLIN — Trey Pesnell once again proved his first name well chosen Monday.
The junior guard scored 11 of his 16 points in the third quarter, and Ohatchee’s boys gained separation en route to a 55-43 victory over Cleburne County in The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic.
Pesnell hit four 3-pointers for the day as the Indians (4-8) turned a 24-21 halftime lead into a 42-31 lead.
“I just got open looks,” Pesnell said. “I got set up by teammates really well in the second half.”
Pesnell hit three treys in the third quarter, helping Ohatchee’s backcourt pick up the slack without senior point guard Domonique Thomas, who went down with a knee injury during the Champions Christmas Classic a week ago.
Thomas wasn’t with Ohatchee’s team Monday, off getting a precautionary MRI.
“They said everything looked good, but he wanted to get an MRI, just to make sure it wasn’t anything else,” Ginn said. “He just wanted to make sure the tendon is OK.”
Ginn praised Pesnell’s leadership as Pesnell, Nathan Higgins and Cam Foushee work around Thomas’ absence.
“He’s been a great leader, and he’s shooting the ball well right now,” Ginn said.”He’s shooting the ball with a ton of confidence, and he’s helping us handle the ball without Domonique right now.”
Ohatchee also got 10 points from Briley Hale and eight from Cam Foushee. The Indians went 2-1 in the tourney, falling 51-43 to Munford but beating Ranburne 53-36 and Cleburne County.
“It was a great tournament,” Ginn said. We played well in the Munford game, the one loss we had. I was proud of the guys. It’s a great springboard into the second half of the season.”
Cleburne County (4-7) got 13 points from Dayleon Brown and 13 from Ben Casey.
The Tigers, already missing injured senior guard Reese Morrison, went 1-2 in the first three games since Brown became eligible.
“We got better,” Cleburne County coach Joby Burns said. “These are the first three games Dayleon has played. He’s getting better, and when we get Reese back from an ankle injury, that’s going to help us.”
Ranburne 62, Donoho 52: Ranburne (2-10) rebounded from losses to Cherokee County and Ohatchee to finish 1-2 in the tournament.
Levi Langley led the way with 18 points, and Colby Hanson scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, hitting seven of eight free throws on the day.
“We executed our game plan a little better today than we have,” Ranburne coach Dustin Smith said. “We still didn’t stop number two (Amari Smedley) when we had some help. He controlled the game a little bit, He played good.
“Offensively, we worked the ball around and got some good shots. We made a few buckets, and we got some offensive rebounds.”
Donoho’s Amari Smedley continued his strong play in the tournament, scoring 21 points with four 3-pointers. Grant Steed added 16 points with two threes, and Drew Williamson hit two threes en route to 10 points.
The Falcons, with Smedley the lone player among 11 with varsity experience, went 0-3 in the tournament.
“There’s a learning curve with a lot of new faces,” Donoho coach Korielle Beavers said. “We’ve just got to figure out how to get tough-minded, mentally and physically.”
Munford 58, Winterboro 55: Rashar Russell’s driving bucket after Munford worked through Winterboro’s press put the Lions ahead, 53-51, and a technical foul on Winterboro assistant coach Algernon Fomby helped them hold off the Bulldogs.
Munford (6-3) hit six out of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter. Dwight Moore and Connor Morgan each went 2-for-2.
“Our help defense in the second half was the key,” Munford coach Michael Easley said. “We got about five stops from a guy playing help defense the correct way and got some turnovers.”
Justin Sistrunk led Munford with 20 points, and the Lions finished 2-1 in the tournament. Their 56-54 loss came against Cherokee County saw Morgan’s 3-point try at the end hit back iron.
Winterboro (7-8) got 17 points from Chance Dandridge, 12 from Kameron Edwards and 10 from Josh Tanner. The Bulldogs, which made it to the tourney final a year ago, finished 1-2 this time. They entered Monday’s game off of an 81-53 loss to Vincent on Saturday night.
“We had no energy, and they beat us on the rebounds,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said. “My hat’s off to Coach Easley. Their boys wanted it, and we didn’t.”
Vincent 56, Cherokee County 42: Led by tournament most valuable player Malik Hamilton’s two 3-pointers and Ryshad Keith’s six points, Vincent erupted for a 24-point second quarter to mount a 34-13 halftime lead and held off defending champion Cherokee County’s climb back into contention in the second half.
The Yellow Jackets, 13-1 after a 3-0 run through the tournament, walk away champions.
“Our defensive focus and intensity in the first half was really good,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “It’s tough to put two halves like that together, because you want to relax a little bit. The second half, I thought our decision making was really poor, and I thought our intensity was poor … .
“It’s good to have games like that. We’ll learn from that. It’s not all bad. We’re capable of playing really good basketball, but we’re nowhere near a finished product.”
Hamilton finished with a game-high 19 points, and Keith added 15. Jackson McGinnis scored 10.
Cherokee County (8-6) awoke after a seven-point first quarter and six-point second quarter to score 16 in the third and 13 in the fourth.
Slade Alexander led the Warriors with 15 points. Bradley Elrod added nine and Nasire Diamond seven.
“I’m really proud of the resiliency we’ve got,” Cherokee County coach Caleb Hays said. “We’ve got to execute. If we’re holding a team that’s athletic --- I’ve watched some of their scores, and they’re beating teams 30 points, watching them a little bit off of Hudl — we’re holding teams defensively. We’re just executing as much offensively.”
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday’s results
Girls
Ohatchee 40, Ranburne 33
Piedmont 38, Weaver 37
Cherokee County 33, Jacksonville 17
Winterboro 50, Cleburne County 49
Boys
Ohatchee 53, Ranburne 36
Cleburne County 63, Donoho 58
Cherokee County 56, Munford 54
Vincent 81, Winterboro 53
Monday’s games
Girls
Ranburne 41, Weaver 31
Ohatchee 55, Piedmont 35
Cleburne County 35, Jacksonville 33
Final: Cherokee County 48, Winterboro 38
Boys
Ranburne 62, Donoho 52
Ohatchee 55, Cleburne County 43
Munford 58, Winterboro 55
Final: Vincent 56, Cherokee County 42