Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Ohatchee girls, Piedmont girls advance

HEFLIN — With a day for it to settle in, Ohatchee’s Tori Vice is enjoying her surprise milestone.
A day after scoring 17 points against Jacksonville to reach 1,000 for her high school career, the junior guard added 11 to make it 1,011 as Ohatchee beat Ranburne 40-33 on Saturday during action in The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic.
Vice reached 1,000 points by scoring 17 points against Jacksonville on Friday but got the news of after Ohatchee’s boys game Friday. The boys’ game followed the girls’ game, and Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn coaches both teams.
Ginn had kept her proximity to 1,000 points quiet in the days leading up to her reaching it.
“At first, it was very shocking,” Vice said. “I didn’t think I’d get it this early. I didn’t know about it at all. I just knew about how many I had last year.”
Jorda Crook led Ohatchee (6-6) against Ranburne on Saturday with 18 points, and Gracie George added nine. The Indians led 25-17 at halftime and 34-24 through three quarters.
Briley Merrill scored 14 points for Ranburne (7-5), which was on the rebound after opening the tournament with a 75-28 loss to Cherokee County.
“We did some things a lot better today,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “Number one, I told them, we put our running shoes on. We actually ran the floor, unlike yesterday, and that’s a positive.
“Any time you lose coming out of the break, it’s heart wrenching, and we’ve taken two tough ones here, but it’s good for us because we need to see opponents like that.”
Julianna Merrill and Natalie Merrill added seven points apiece.
Piedmont 38, Weaver 37: Ava Pope fouled Haley Homesley on the floor, just before Homesley hit a would-be tying 3-pointer, with 2.8 seconds left. Homesley hit both free throws, but Weaver couldn’t get the ball back for another shot.
“I try to get the girls to understand that all the time,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “There’s such a thing as a good foul, and there’s such a thing as fouls when you shouldn’t foul.
“We had already talked about it in our timeout was, we’ve got to guard the three. Give up the two but guard the three, and, if possible, foul on the floor. She reacted to what we just told her.”
Pope led Piedmont (3-6) with nine points, and Lele Ridley added eight.
Homesley led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Weaver is 2-11.
“We played extremely hard,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “Just got to keep working on the little things. These girls love playing together, and we will eventually get it together.”
Winterboro 50, Cleburne County 49: Brooklyn McDaniel’s steal and layup with 1:05 to play put Cleburne County up 46-44, but Winterboro’s Jasmine Fluker and Kya Brown went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line down the stretch to put the Bulldogs up 50-46.
Cleburne County’s Hailey Price hit a 3-pointer the buzzer to provide the final margin, but Winterboro (9-2) advanced to Monday’s 6 p.m. final against Cherokee County.
Brown went 4-for-4 from the foul line down the stretch, and Fluker’s two makes tied the game at 46-46.
“I’ve been on Kya Brown a lot about free throws,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said. “She’s just a freshman, so she’s got a lot of upside. Once she gets more experience, she’s going to be the complete player I want her to be.
“That really was the game changer.”
Smith, also Winterboro’s boys coach, has brought both teams to this tournament all three years of its existence. The boys lost to Cherokee County in the 2019 final, and the girls will make their first finals appearance.
Brown led Winterboro with 25 points, hitting 10 of 15 free throws on the night. She was 7-for-8 in the fourth quarter. Jada Lawler hit four 3-pointers en route to 13 points.
Cleburne County (4-8), the tourney’s defending champion, got 12 points from Price, 11 from Olivia McDaniel and 10 from Faith Brown.
Cherokee County 33, Jacksonville 17: Foul troubles limited Jacksonville’s Kayla Broom’s playing time throughout the game, and the Golden Eagles (7-4) struggled to score against a stout Cherokee County defense.
Broom picked up two quick fouls in the first quarter and two more in the third. She fouled out early in the fourth, finishing with a team-high six points.
“She got some silly fouls today that she normally doesn’t do, and she knows better,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “It always hurts when we don’t have her on the floor, but we’ve just got to be better all around. I don’t think anybody had a really good game today, and they played us well.”
Cherokee County (8-6) has given up just 45 points in two tourney games. The Warriors beat Ranburne 75-28 on Friday.
“The thing going into the game was containing No. 5 (Broom) and making sure that we don’t let her take over the game,” Cherokee County coach Leah Nelson said. “They listened and executed very well, so I’m proud of the way they got after it and the intensity they showed on defense.”
Jordyn Starr paced Cherokee County with 12 points.
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday’s results
Girls
Ohatchee 40, Ranburne 33
Piedmont 38, Weaver 37
Cherokee County 33, Jacksonville 17
Winterboro 50, Cleburne County 49
Boys
Ohatchee 53, Ranburne 36
Cleburne County 63, Donoho 58
Cherokee County 56, Munford 54
Winterboro vs. Vincent, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s games
Girls
Ranburne vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.
Ohatchee vs. Piedmont, noon
Jacksonville vs. Cleburne County, 3 p.m.
Final: Cherokee County vs. Winterboro, 6 p.m.
Boys
Ranburne vs. Donoho, 10:30 a.m.
Ohatchee vs. Cleburne County, 1:30p.m.
Munford vs. Winterboro, 4:30 p.m.
Final: Cherokee County vs, Vincent, 7:30 p.m.