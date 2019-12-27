Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Munford, Cherokee County, Winterboro, Vincent win in boys' side

HEFLIN — Justin Sistrunk is a Munford playmaker in football, and he made plays when the Lions needed them most Friday.
He scored six points as Munford finished with a 10-2 run, and the Lions beat Ohatchee 51-43 in first-round action of The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.
Friday marked the first day of the three-day tournament, which features eight girls teams and eight boys squads. The tourney concludes Monday night.
Sistrunk started Munford’s game-ending run with a post move then transition bucket, and he scored six of the 10 points en route to eight for the game.
Joseph Morgan led the Lions (5-2) with 11 points. Jerry Flint and Grady Russell scored 10 points apiece.
“We were a little smarter with the ball there, at the end,” first-year Munford coach Michael Easley said. “We were a little sloppy with the ball earlier in the game. Right there at the end, we were a little smarter with the ball in our hand.
“We were kind of soft during the game. They were much more physical and, I thought, at times outplayed us. They definitely killed us on the boards, and that’s a credit to them.”
Trey Pesnell’s 3-pointer and four Briley Hale free throws gave Ohatchee a 7-0 spurt to tie the game 41-41 midway through the fourth quarter.
Hale led Ohatchee (2-7) with 14 points.
The Indians played without point guard Domonique Thomas, resting after a minor knee injury sustained Monday in the Champions Christmas Classic. An all-state running back in football, he’s due to play in the Blue-Gray All-American Bowl on Jan. 13.
“He’ll be all right, I think, after about a week,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “He kind of aggravated it a little bit, a tendon there, so I don’t want it to be a lingering issue for him for the Blue-Gray game or for the rest of the season. These don’t mean as much as those area games.”
Munford will play Cherokee County on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Ohatchee will play Ranburne at 10:30 a.m.
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34: Leading 32-27 at halftime, Cherokee County broke it open with a 1-3-1 zone in the second half. The Warriors held Ranburne to one point in the third quarter.
“We brought a little extra pressure, and that kind of helped us extend it,” first-year Cherokee County coach Caleb Hays said. “Slade Alexander came out and got some steals, and ended up finishing at the rim, and that helped us extend.”
Alexander led the Warriors (7-5) with 11 points. Bradley Elrod added 10.
Ranburne (1-9), a team feeling its way after losing eight seniors from last season, got nine points on three 3-pointers from Trace McMahon. Jaxon Langley added eight points.
“The first half, we did OK,” Ranburne coach Dustin Smith said. “We hung in there with them and made some shots, played a little defense and got some steals, and then they went with that 1-3-1 zone on us, extended, and we had a little trouble with their size and started throwing the ball away.”
Cherokee County will play Munford on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and Ranburne will play Ohatchee at 10:30 a.m.
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42: Cameron Pointer scored a team-high 17 points, hitting three of Winterboro’s eight 3-pointers.
Brandon Dandridge added 13 points as the Bulldogs improved to 7-6.
“It was a solid win for us, and we shot the ball very well,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said. “Last time we shot it like that was about four or five games ago.”
Donoho’s Amari Smedley led all scorers with 21 points, hitting nine of 13 free throws.
“He has to be good every night for us,” Donoho coach Korielle Beavers said. “He has to stay aggressive. That’s what we count on him for, not just his game by his effort, his energy and his leadership.
“I told him, people are going to face-guard you every night, so you just have to be prepared for it.”
Donoho’s Drew Williamson added nine points. The Falcons (0-5) will play Cleburne County on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Winterboro will play VIncent at 7:30 p.m.
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35: Malik Hamilton hit four -pointers en route to a game-high 23 points, and Vincent (11-1) controlled the game from tipoff. Johntavius Keith added 12 points.
“We’re still coming together,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “Defensively, I wasn’t real happy the first half, position wise. We’ve got a senior team. We know better … but we attacked the basket, and, offensively, we were pretty good in the first half.
“Defensively, second half, I thought we were a bit better.”
Cleburne County (3-6) got 13 points from Ben Casey, including four 3-pointers, and 12 points from Dayleon Brown.
“We didn’t play very well,” first-year coach Joby Burns said. “They’re a very good team, and we’ve just got to get to where we can compete with people like that and play with people like that and expect to win ballgames.
“We’ve got to fight and scratch and claw and do things to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Cleburne County will play Donoho on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and Vincent will play Winterboro at 7:30 p.m.
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday's games
Girls
Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 9 a.m.
Weaver vs. Piedmont, noon
Jacksonville vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.
Winterboro vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Boys
Ranburne vs. Ohatchee, 10:30 a.m.
Donoho vs. Cleburne County, 1:30 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Munford, 4:30 p.m.
Winterboro vs. Vincent, 7:30 p.m.