Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Jacksonville, Cherokee County, Winterboro, Cleburne County win in girls' side

Kayla Broom scored 14 points, and Patience Carr added 11 as the Jacksonville girls beat Ohatchee 43-35 in the Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday.
Play will continue Saturday and Monday at Cleburne County High School.
The Golden Eagles built a 29-18 halftime lead and went on to improve to 7-3 on the season.
“The girls played good today,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “I feel like we’ve been improving, little by little. It’s always good to see yourself get better during the break, so I was happy with them.
“It was a real team win. Everybody contributed and gave good minutes when they were in there.”
Ohatchee (5-6) got 17 points from Tori Vice, and her three free throws with five seconds left gave her 1,000 career points.
“I haven’t told her. I was going to tell her after this game,” said Ohatchee's Bryant Ginn, after coaching Ohatchee’s boys team against Munford. The boys' game followed the girls’ game. “They fouled her the very last second and put her on the line, and she hit all three, and that got her over.”
Jorda Crook added eight points for the Indians, who will play Ranburne on Saturday at 9 a.m., and Jacksonville will play Cherokee County at 3 p.m.
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28: Six days off seemed to do wonders for Cherokee County (7-6) on Friday. Jordyn Starr poured in 21 points, and the Warriors came roaring out of their Christmas break.
“We took quite a few days off, more than I’ve probably every given them,” Cherokee County coach Leah Nelson said. “I feel like we’ve struggled, the first half of our season. We’ve had a strong schedule, and the time off has really helped us.
“We came out with good intensity and just played well, played with a lot of confidence. I was proud of the effort we gave.”
Kayleigh Hunter added 11 points for Cherokee County.
Kayli Olds led Ranburne (7-4) with 15 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We’ve got to get better at a lot of things,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “I don’t know what you’d say positive about that. I know my kids, and I know what we’ll do after this.”
Ranburne will play Ohatchee on Saturday at 9 a.m., and Cherokee County will play Jacksonville at 3 p.m.
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39: Weaver trailed 35-23 at halftime and closed to within 43-33 near the end of the third quarter, but Winterboro scored the next eight points to take control.
Jada Lawler poured in 19 points for Winterboro (8-2), and Kya Brown added 15. Amiya Garrett sank four 3-pointers for her 12 points, and Taniya Garrett scored 10.
Haley Homesley led Weaver (2-10) with 19 points, including 15 in the first half.
“We were very, very, very sluggish today,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said. “Number 41 from Weaver (Homesley), she had a field day against us. We kind of, sort of coasted too much in the first half.
“If we want to try to go far, we just can’t allow any good player to just have good games like that.”
Kiese Hubbard added 10 points for Weaver.
“We played extremely hard,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “I told the girls, ‘I just want you to play hard every night, and eventually something good is going to happen. In spurts tonight, we played pretty good, but we’re learning each other. I’ve got five girls that have never played basketball on the floor much over the last couple of years.”
Winterboro will play Cleburne County on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Weaver will play Piedmont at noon.
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23: The Tigers (4-7), defending tournament champions, limited Piedmont to six first-half points and held ground in the second half.
Cleburne County’s Faith Brown scored a game-high 18 points, and Hailey Price added 16.
“We had a really good first half,” Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. “We played really good defense and boxed out really good. We ran the floor good.”
Piedmont (2-6), which lost three starters from last season and has no juniors or seniors, got more offense going in the second half. Ava Pope hit four of her five 3-pointers after halftime and finished with 17 points.
“In spurts, we played really, really well,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “We’re starting to slow down a little bit and be more patient on offense.
“Cleburne County has a very good team, and I’ve got a very young team.”
Cleburne County will play Winterboro on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Piedmont will play Weaver at noon.
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday's games
Girls
Ohatchee vs. Ranburne, 9 a.m.
Weaver vs. Piedmont, noon
Jacksonville vs. Cherokee County, 3 p.m.
Winterboro vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Boys
Ranburne vs. Ohatchee, 10:30 a.m.
Donoho vs. Cleburne County, 1:30 p.m.
Cherokee County vs. Munford, 4:30 p.m.
Winterboro vs. Vincent, 7:30 p.m.