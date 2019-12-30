Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Cleburne County star shines through her back pain; Cherokee County wins title

HEFLIN — Back pain tests the will. It’s tested Olivia McDaniel’s will for about a year, but she knows one speed on the basketball court.
The Cleburne County junior forward put the Tigers on her back when they needed her most Monday, hustling for a key putback with 20 seconds left against Jacksonville in The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic.
The go-ahead bucket stood up, and Cleburne County won 35-33.
“I was honestly just going full speed like I usually do,” McDaniel said. “It wasn’t really anything. It was just a reflex.”
For every McDaniel reflex, there’s an equal-and-opposite flex these days. She plays under a constant regimen of play a little, stretch a lot. Before playing or practicing, she goes through a near-30-minute stretch routine to get her back right.
She first started noticing the problem in the weight room, about a year ago, she said. Doctors have ruled out a disc problem.
“She’s had a lot of issues with her muscles,” Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. “Her hamstrings are pulling her back muscles down. Every time she gets going, any kind of activity locks her back up.
“We stretch her. She goes to therapy twice a week.”
McDaniel was a full-on starter and key performer for the Tigers (5-8) last season. Now, Gable has to pick spots with her.
Her timely rebound and go-ahead putback was the perfect spot.
“We knew, right there, keeping her in, she’d be able to get an offensive rebound,” he said. “That’s why she was in the game at that point, and she hit a big shot.”
McDaniel played 14 minutes, 58 seconds, scoring four points. She had five rebounds, with the go-ahead bucket coming on her lone offensive rebound.
She said she wants to be called on, back pain or no.
“It does that every game,” she said. “It doesn’t ever go away, but I just play through it, and I worry about it tomorrow.”
Her putback made it 34-33 with 20 seconds left. Jacksonville (7-5) had two possessions down the stretch, one resulting in a turnover and the last ending when Patience Carr’s 3-point attempt from the corner bounced off the rim.
Hailey Price led Cleburne County with 13 points, and Glorianna Brown added 10.
Rebekah Gannaway hit four of six 3-point tries to lead Jacksonville with 13 points. Kayla Broom added nine.
“In a crucial situation, you’ve just got to handle the ball, handle the pressure and finish the game,” Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said. “We had it and just gave it away.”
Ohatchee 55, Piedmont 35: Tori Vice scored 26 points then rested in the fourth quarter.
Vice, a junior, reached 1,000 career points with 17 in Ohatchee’s tourney opener against Jacksonville. Her big day Monday brought her total to 1,037.
Jorda Crook added 15 points, and J Adams hit two 3-pointers en route to eight as Ohatchee finished off a 2-1 stay in the tournament to improve to 7-6.
“This season is a lot more fun than last year to me,” Vice said. “Everybody’s closer than they were last year. We’re all bonding better.”
Piedmont (3-7) got nine points from Lele Ridley, seven from Z’Hayla Walker and six from Ava Pope. The Bulldogs, who have no juniors or seniors, finished 1-2 for the tourney.
“This tournament is always a good tournament for us to come and play in,” Piedmont coach Terrace Ridley said. “We always get a lot of things out of it that we need to see. …
“The big picture these girls is growing and learning, and, eventually, that will come. Playing the teams we’re playing, Ohatchee gave me exactly what I wanted. I wanted them to press us.”
Ranburne 41, Weaver 31: Julianna Merrill scored 12 points, and Auburn Rollins added 10 as Ranburne finished the tournament 1-2 to reach 8-5 for the season.
“It’s good to be on the other side this time,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “We’ve got to do a better job of getting back to the things that made us a better team.
“We’re not playing very well as a team right now, and the main thing is the little things in what we do. Defensively, we’re not in the stance and not competing throughout the possession. We did a better job today, but we’ve still got a long way to go, but today was a good start.”
Weaver (2-12) got 15 points from Kayleigh Hindsman and six apiece from Madison Atchley and Kiese Hubbard.
“We did what we wanted to do in this tournament ... we got better,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “The area tournament is the only thing that matters.
“We got in some foul trouble, but played extremely hard, and I’m proud of them. It was a good tournament for us.”
Cherokee County 48, Winterboro 38: Cherokee County coach Leah Nelson smiled, but looked unimpressed when presented with the reality that her team gave up 83 points all tournament.
“I hear we gave up 83 points,” she said.
Yes, in three games.
Another strong defensive effort helped the Warriors (9-6) offset a night when tourney most valuable player Jordyn Starr was held to seven points, and Cherokee County came away as champions of the girls’ bracket.
Karlee Perry scored a team-high 10 points, and Kayleigh Hunter added nine as Cherokee County built a 26-15 halftime lead and 42-23 edge by third quarter’s end.
“We never really felt like we were clicking, but I felt like we fought hard,” Nelson said. “It’s tough to come out and kind of be sluggish. We just weren’t taking good shots in the first half, and we had some people step up and make some shots. It was a physical game.”
Winterboro’s girls, participants all three years of the tournament’s existence, reached the tourney finals for the first time. Kya Brown led the way Monday with 11 points, and Jada Lawler added 10.
“I’m proud of the girls for the effort that they gave to make it to the championship game for the first time ever,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said.
Winterboro sixth woman Taikyra McElrath sat out of Monday’s game on crutches from a knee injury sustained in Saturday’s game against Cleburne County. Smith said the injury appears to be an ACL tear.
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday’s results
Girls
Ohatchee 40, Ranburne 33
Piedmont 38, Weaver 37
Cherokee County 33, Jacksonville 17
Winterboro 50, Cleburne County 49
Boys
Ohatchee 53, Ranburne 36
Cleburne County 63, Donoho 58
Cherokee County 56, Munford 54
Vincent 81, Winterboro 53
Monday’s games
Girls
Ranburne 41, Weaver 31
Ohatchee 55, Piedmont 35
Cleburne County 35, Jacksonville 33
Final: Cherokee County 48, Winterboro 38
Boys
Ranburne 62, Donoho 52
Ohatchee 55, Cleburne County 43
Munford 58, Winterboro 55
Final: Vincent 56, Cherokee County 42