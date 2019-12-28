Anniston Star-Cleburne News holiday tourney: Cherokee County to play Vincent in boys finals

HEFLIN — A game Munford team minus Justin Sistrunk kept making big shots in The Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic on Saturday. Defending champion Cherokee County kept answering.
Nasire Diamond’s post move gave the Warriors the lead, and free throws down the stretch made it stand as Cherokee County held off Munford 56-54 to return to the tourney’s championship game.
The Warriors (8-5) will play Vincent on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Munford (5-3) took a 51-50 lead when Rashard Russell flew into the lane for an offensive rebound and threw out to L.J. Flint for a 3-pointer with 1:25 to play.
Cherokee County answered with Diamond’s post move to retake the lead then stretched to 55-51 on free throws by Bradley Elrod and Slade Alexander.
Munford’s Connor Morgan drained a 3-pointer to bring the Lions within 55-54 and had another look at a three in the game’s final sequence, but the ball bounced off the back of the rim.
Alexander led Cherokee County with 27 points.
“It’s the same old story,” first-year Cherokee County coach Caleb Hays said. “They shot the ball really well. We tried to use some size advantage, and Slade Alexander, that was the story. We gave him the ball, and he started creating for us all over the court.”
Munford coach Michael Easley held out Sistrunk, a 6-foot-2 post presence. Flint finished with a team-high 16 points, and Russell had 11.
The Lions hit 10-pointers.
“We played hard the whole game,” Easley said. “Overall, it’s a game we could’ve won. We were right there in it at the end, and the shot didn’t fall for us, but I’m pleased with the effort.”
Vincent 81, Winterboro 53: Ryshad Keith poured in 29 points, hitting 14 free throws, as Vincent (12-1) punched its ticket Monday’s 7:30 p.m. boys final against Cherokee County.
Jackson McGinnis added 12 points and Malik Hamilton 10. Vincent got out to a 25-5 Through one quarter and never let up.
“Offensively, we were good in the first half,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “At halftime, we just talked about not fouling. You can defend well without fouling. They had 26 free-throw attempts in the first half. The second half we were much better, and that cleaned up a lot of it.”
Winterboro (7-7) got nine points from Cameron Pointer and seven from Josh Tanner.
“They’re good, and we didn’t play well defensively at all tonight,” Winterboro coach Sheroderick Smith said. “We got it handed to us. We’ve got to be able to play way better than that, worst loss of the year.”
Ohatchee 53, Ranburne 36: Cam Foushee led the way with 13 points, and Ohatchee got 11 points from Austin Wyatt and 10 from Nathan Higgins.
The Indians (3-8) got their first victory since point guard Domonique Thomas sustained a knee sprain Monday in the Champions Christmas tourney.
“When Domonique went out for us the other day, it was like, oh no,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “Who’s going to take the ball? We looked at each other and kind of let one slip away.
“It’s good with us playing without him. That way, if he gets in foul trouble later on, or whatever, we can play without him.”
Ranburne (1-10) got nine points from Colby Hanson and eight from Jaxon Langley.
Cleburne County 63, Donoho 58: Manney Rollins’ bucket in the paint with 33 seconds left broke a 58-58 tie, and the Tigers got it down from the foul line down the stretch.
Cleburne County took possession Drew Williamson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 58-58 with just 45 seconds left. The Tigers ran clock until Rollins broke down the left side of the lane with position.
“We were just going to hold it out and try to spread them out and get a chance to penetrate and drive and get whatever it leads to,” Cleburne County coach Joby Burns said. “It was great played when we needed it.”
Cleburne County’s Ben Casey poured in a game-high 26 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Dayleon Brown, who became eligible after the fall semester, added 17 points as the Tigers improved to 4-6.
Amari Smedley led Donoho (0-6) with 19 points. Williamson hit five 3-pointers en route to 18 points.
“It’s a tough way to lose,” Donoho coach Korielle Beavers said. “They kept fighting, which I love, compared to the game yesterday. We kept fighting in there, and that was good.”
Anniston Star-Cleburne News Holiday Hoops Classic
At Cleburne County High School
Friday’s results
Girls
Jacksonville 43, Ohatchee 35
Cherokee County 75, Ranburne 28
Winterboro 62, Weaver 39
Cleburne County 47, Piedmont 23
Boys
Munford 51, Ohatchee 43
Cherokee County 59, Ranburne 34
Winterboro 75, Donoho 42
Vincent 65, Cleburne County 35
Saturday’s results
Girls
Ohatchee 40, Ranburne 33
Piedmont 38, Weaver 37
Cherokee County 33, Jacksonville 17
Winterboro 50, Cleburne County 49
Boys
Ohatchee 53, Ranburne 36
Cleburne County 63, Donoho 58
Cherokee County 56, Munford 54
Vincent 81, Winterboro 53
Monday’s games
Girls
Ranburne vs. Weaver, 9 a.m.
Ohatchee vs. Piedmont, noon
Jacksonville vs. Cleburne County, 3 p.m.
Final: Cherokee County vs. Winterboro, 6 p.m.
Boys
Ranburne vs. Donoho, 10:30 a.m.
Ohatchee vs. Cleburne County, 1:30p.m.
Munford vs. Winterboro, 4:30 p.m.
Final: Cherokee County vs, Vincent, 7:30 p.m.