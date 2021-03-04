Anniston girls fall to Rogers in 4A final

BIRMINGHAM — Allasha Dudley scored 15 points after more than two quarters without a field goal, but Anniston's girls fell to Rogers 48-37 in Thursday's 4A state final in Birmingham CrossPlex's Bill Harris Arena.
Rogers beat Anniston in the final for the second time in three years. The Bulldogs won their first state title in 2020.
Madi Krieger led Rogers with 14 points.
This story will be updated before Anniston's boys take on Booker T. Washington in the boys' final, set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. Check back shortly.