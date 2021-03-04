You are the owner of this article.
Anniston boys beat Booker T. Washington, claim first state title in 12 years

Anniston takes state

Anniston's Malcolm Carlisle celebrates Anniston's victory over Booker T. Washington in Thursday's 4A state final.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

BIRMINGHAM — Anniston boys basketball waited 12 years between state championships, but state champions the Bulldogs are.

Tournament most valuable player Malcolm Carlisle scored a game-high 28 points, including a key flurry at the end of the third quarter, and Anniston beat Booker T. Washington-Tuskegee 54-52 in Thursday's Class 4A final in Birmingham CrossPlex's Bill Harris Arena.

Anniston won its third state title in boys' basketball and first since 2009. The Bulldogs did it in their first Final Four appearance since 2011.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

