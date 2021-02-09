All's Wright: Back to form after leg injury, junior helps Oxford shoot past Pell City

OXFORD — Shooting is all in the legs, and Kyler Wright thought a surgically repaired leg contusion might shut down his sharp 3-point stroke the rest of the season.
Wright turned a three-month recovery into a six-week return, and add him to the reasons why a deep Oxford boys' team keeps winning.
Rylan Houck led a balanced attack with 15 points, and Wright brought 11 off the bench as Oxford boys downed shorthanded Pell City 70-34 in Tuesday’s first round of the 6A, Area 13 tournament in the Oxford Sports Arena.
Top seed Oxford (28-2) extended its winning streak to 24 games and earned a berth in Friday’s 6 p.m. area final against No. 2 seed Springville at home. Springville held off No. 3 seed Southside 40-38 on Tuesday.
The Yellow Jackets also clinched a sub-regional round.
Pell City, the area’s No. 4 seed, came into Tuesday’s game with four roster scratches because of COVID-19 and injuries. Oxford beat Pell City 67-25 and 76-34 during the regular season.
Baylor Smith, a 5-foot-8 junior point guard, did his best to help Pell City pace the Yellow Jackets, but the Panthers didn’t have enough scoring punch on the floor.
Besides Houck, Oxford got 12 points from Justin Moore and 11 apiece from Roc Taylor and Kyler Wright.
Houck, a junior forward who spends more time in the paint normally, popped two 3-pointers against Pell City’s zone defense.
Oxford hit seven 3-pointers on the night, including Wright’s three.
Wright, a junior, sustained a contusion after taking a knee to his right thigh during Oxford’s last loss, an 80-47 loss to Hoover on Dec. 1.
