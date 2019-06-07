To appreciate Sarah Howell as a softball hitter watch video and ask the question ... how many high school players have that kind of bat speed through the zone?
That part is “God-given,” Howell concedes. The rest is work with dad.
Spending daily time in the cage helped Howell produce a special season at the plate, and the Oxford junior catcher leads the area Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state contingent as hitter of the year for Class 6A.
State sports writers voted on the all-state team May 23 in Montgomery. Selections came from coaches’ nominees.
All-state selections from the coverage area include the following:
—In 6A, Howell was first-team catcher, on top 6A hitter of the year.
—In 5A, Alexandria’s Maggie Phillips made first team at pitcher, and Lanie Dreyer, the Valley Cubs’ No. 2 pitcher, was honorable mention.
—White Plains and Lincoln garnered selections in 4A. White Plains shortstop/pitcher Emma Jones was first-team utility. Lincoln’s Callie Smith and Christavia Curry made second-team pitcher and outfielder, respectively, and catcher Justice Green made honorable mention.
—A strong 3A area netted selections for Pleasant Valley, Piedmont and Wellborn. For Pleasant Valley, shortstop Savannah Williams was a first-team pick. Pitcher Leah Patterson, catcher Cortney Williams and outfielder Lindsey Pritchett made second team.
Piedmont shortstop/outfielder Kayley Kirk, an eighth-grader, was first team at outfield, her adopted position after a midseason dog bite caused tendon damage in one hand. Her comeback after surgery included separating her hands on the bat. She wore a throwing-hand glove to catch the ball then removed it to throw, reminiscent of former Major League Baseball pitcher Jim Abbott, who had one hand.
Kirk’s comeback made her a finalist for the ASWA’s Jimmy Smothers Courage Award, with the winner to be announced later this month.
Also in 3A, Wellborn’s Blakely Cupp made second-team infield.
—In 1A, Spring Garden shortstop Payton McGinnis and outfielder A.J. Broome made first team, and pitcher Abbey Steward made second team. Faith Christian’s Madi Snow made first-team utility, and outfielder Jordan Campbell made honorable mention.
Howell earned 6A hitter of the year with a .533 batting average and .619 slugging percentage. She hit 17 home runs and drove in 37 runs. She also stole bases successfully on 44 of 50 attempts.
She struck out just four times in 123 at bats.
Howell credits time working with her dad, Steve Howell.
“It’s mentally,” she said. “Do 30 minutes in the cage every day so you don’t become a head case when you go to hit. It makes me a better hitter.”