All-State softball: Alexandria's Gattis once again 5A's top pitcher, player

MONTGOMERY — Alexandria's Rylee Gattis will repeat as the Alabama Sports Writers Association's Class 5A pitcher and player of the year.
Her selection for those top honors for the second year in a row highlights a strong contingent of area players who made the ASWA's 2022 all-state softball team.
Sports Writers from around the state gathered nominees from coaches and voted at Montgomery's Cramton Bowl on May 31. They picked first team, second team, honorable mention and top awards winners for each Alabama High School Athletic Association classification and AISA.
The writers also voted for the Super All-State team and Miss. Softball, which will be announced at a later date.
Gattis was a key figure in Alexandria's run to the Class 5A title series.
In the circle, the senior and Carson-Newman signee went 36-8 with an 0.75 ERA and 0.79 WHIP. She struck out 379 batters and 250 1/3 innings, including 48 strikeouts in five state-tournament games.
She pitched three shutouts with 38 strikeouts in 19 innings during the first day of the state tournament, helping Alexandria reach the finals.
Hayden beat Alexandria 6-5 and 3-0 in the finals to win the state title, but Gattis pitched a two-hitter in the decisive game. All three runs came on two Hayden home runs.
Gattis also batted .420 with a .457 on-base percentage and .682 slugging percentage. She hit four home run, three triples and 28 doubles and drove in 54 runs.
She was 5A pitcher and player of the year in 2021. She considers the player-of-the-year awards among her proudest individual honors.
"Player of the year means I'm able to prove myself not just as a pitcher, but as an overall player," she said.
The ASWA will announce the all-state baseball team June 12.
2022 ASWA ALL-STATE SOFTBALL TEAM
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit, Jr.
P: Kaylee Navarre, Brantley, Jr.
P: Megan Roe, Sweet Water, Sr
P: Olivia Treece, Skyline, So.
C: Campbell Adams, Ragland, Jr.
IF: Nealy McManus, South Lamar, Sr.
IF: Serinity Sisk, Waterloo, Jr.
IF: Shazaria Kelly, Sweet Water, Sr.
IF: Makayla Willingham, Belgreen, 8th
OF: Elaina Russell, Holy Spirit, Sr.
OF: Sammie Day-Jones, Ragland, Sr.
OF: Addie Campbell, Ragland, Jr.
UTL: Jordyn Walker, Cedar Bluff, Sr.
UTL: Cana Vining, Athens Bible, Jr.
DH: Kayden Dunn, Brantley, Sr.
DH: Jayla Ross, Skyline, So.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Kyla Edmonson, Berry, Sr.
P: Lana Atkins, South Lamar, Sr.
P: Dacey Allen, Skyline, Sr.
P: Lily Blackburn, Belgreen, So.
C: Kaleigh Crenshaw, Woodland, Jr.
IF: Mckenzie McCormick, Woodland, Jr.
IF: Mattie Payne, Cedar Bluff, So.
IF: Sheonte Barginere, Brantley, Sr.
IF: Gracie Sharp, Waterloo, Jr.
OF: Saylor Cooper, Hackleburg, Fr.
OF: Brinlee Potts, Skyline, So.
OF: Breanna Stokley, Millry, 8th
UTL: Charli Kyser, Holy Spirit, So.
UTL: Natalie Baty, Cedar Bluff, Jr.
DH: Reece Patterson, Cedar Bluff, Jr.
DH: Claire Holt, Athens Bible, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Kalie Weaver, Millry, Jr.
P: Ashley Maddox, Appalachian, Sr.
C: Claire Laubenthal, Holy Spirit, Sr.
IF: Elizabeth Cross, Red Level, Jr.
IF: Allison Bates, Lindsay Lane, Jr.
OF: Haley Allen, Cedar Bluff, So.
OF: Amy Garner, Pleasant Home, Sr.
UTL: Ada Willis, Billingsley, So.
UTL: Evelyn Nowak, Coosa Christian, 8th
DH: Lydia Brewer, Sweet Water, So.
DH: Campbell Hawthorne, Brantley, Jr.
Class 1A Player of the Year
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Pitcher of the Year
Alyssa Faircloth, Holy Spirit
Hitter of the Year
Kayden Dunn, Brantley
Coach of the Year
Jeff Laubenthal, Holy Spirit
CLASS 2A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible, Sr.
P: Makinley Turner, Thorsby, So.
P: KG Favors, Orange Beach, Fr.
P: Justine Henderson, Orange Beach, Fr.
C: Marisa West, Leroy, Sr.
IF: Talee Sims, Randolph County, So.
IF: Karlee Holcomb, Pisgah, Sr.
IF: Neely Welsh, Spring Garden, Sr.
IF: BG Braswell, Sumiton Chr., Sr.
OF: Makinley Traylor, Ider, 8th
OF: Kailyn Quails, Hatton, Jr.
OF: Lila Kate Wheeler, Pisgah, Sr.
UTL: Makenna Long, G.W. Long, Sr.
UTL: Bradyn Mitchell, Hatton, Jr.
DH: Jadyn Foster, Sand Rock, Jr.
DH: Ava Hodo, Orange Beach, 8th
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Abbey Steward, Spring Garden, Sr.
P: Lexi Key, Randolph County, So.
P: EllaGrace Hood, Sand Rock, Jr.
P: Emellie Hamilton, Southeastern, Fr.
C: Virginia Edgeworth, Lamar County, Jr.
IF: Brantlee Wortham, Randolph County, So.
IF: Daigle Wilson, Orange Beach, Fr.
IF: Lindsey Burnett, Thorsby, Sr.
IF: Campbell Newell, Leroy, Jr.
OF: Ally Whitehead, G.W. Long, So.
OF: Anna Grace Luker, Addison, Sr.
OF: Chaluncie Denny, Randolph County, Jr.
UTL: Laura Leigh Wheeler, Sulligent, Sr.
UTL: Sydni Carpenter, Southeastern, So.
DH: Madeline Thompson, Lamar County, Jr.
DH: Madeline Flammia, Pisgah, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Taylor Cameron, Tharptown, Sr.
C: Emma Kate Wright, Mars Hill Bible, Jr.
IF: Lela Beck, Vincent, Jr.
IF: Maddie McCrary, Sumiton Chr., Fr.
OF: Avery Steward, Spring Garden, Fr.
OF: Krystin Kennell, Orange Beach, Sr.
UTL: Addie Walker, Falkville, Sr.
UTL: Marleshia Berry, Clarke County, Jr.
DH: Teagan Revette, Orange Beach, 8th
DH: Mattie Grace Heath, Ariton, Jr.
Class 2A Player of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill Bible
Class 2A Pitcher of the Year
Riley Vaughn, Mars Hill
Class 2A Hitter of the Year
Marisa West, Leroy
Class 2A Coach of the Year
Holly Matson, Thorsby
CLASS 3A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Missy Odom, Oakman, 8th
P: Lilly Boswell, Plainview, Jr.
P: Braya Hodges, Houston Academy, So
P: Isabella Neil, Mobile Christian, Sr.
C: Sarah Williams, Prattville Christian, Jr.
IF: Jalia Lassiter, Flomaton, Sr.
IF: Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy, Sr.
IF: Brandy Phillips, Beulah, Jr.
IF: Ashton White, Wicksburg, Sr.
OF: Karrah Parr, Winfield, Fr.
OF: Ja'Niyah Boykin, Mobile Christian, Sr.
OF: Shila Marks, Lauderdale County, Fr.
UTL: Lydia West, Geraldine, Sr.
UTL: Kylie Barnes, Ohatchee, Sr.
DH: Edy Gavin, Mobile Christian, Jr.
DH: Tessa Word, Plainview, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Katie Morris, Beulah, Sr.
P: Kileigh Blackwell, Hokes Bluff, Sr.
P: Ellie Cox, Wicksburg, 8th
P: Alivia Messick, Prattville Christian, Fr.
C: Abi Bunt, Glencoe, So.
IF: Kaylee Higdon, Glencoe, Sr.
IF: Abby Payne, Hokes Bluff, So.
IF: Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley, Sr.
IF: Savannah Smith, Piedmont, So.
OF: Raelea Guy, Carbon Hill, Fr.
OF: Mary Suzan Aman, Houston Academy, So.
OF: Auburn Wilcoxson, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
UTL: Gracie Ward, Slocomb, So.
UTL: Mary Hannah Driggers, Providence Christian, Sr.
DH: Kendall Lumpkin, Lauderdale County, Jr.
DH: Mia Tidmore, Plainview, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Reese Cauley, Opp, So.
P: Kennah Beth Lacy, Winfield, Fr.
C: Aubrey Reed, Danville, Fr.
C: Mallory Hildebrand, Montgomery Catholic, Sr.
IF: Gracey Johnson, Geraldine, Sr.
IF: Tiana Lawrence, Weaver, Sr.
OF: Savannah Brown, Oakman, Jr.
OF: Savanna Clements, Beulah, Jr.
UTL: Ava Milton, Trinity, 7th
UTL: Alyssa Harwell, Elkmont, Sr.
DH: Emily Maddox, Houston Academy, 8th
DH: Camryn Langley, East Lawrence, Sr.
Class 3A Player of the Year
Alexis Milanowski, Houston Academy
Class 3A Pitcher of the Year
Braya Hodges, Houston Academy
Class 3A Hitter of the Year
Tessa Word, Plainview
Class 3A Coach of the Year
Sharon Cherry, Houston Academy
CLASS 4A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Rylee Tittle, Deshler, Sr.
P: Abby Lindsey, West Morgan, So.
P: Abby Herndon, Brooks, So.
P: Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside, Jr.
C: Callie Richardson, White Plains, Fr.
IF: MacKenzie Meadows, Madison Academy, Sr.
IF: Hannah Miles, American Christian, Sr.
IF: Linley Tubbs, Curry, Sr.
IF: Ambrey Taylor, Curry, Fr.
OF: Kylee Trotter, Curry, Sr.
OF: Kinley Pate, Northside, Sr.
OF: Ja'Khia Hutchins, North Jackson, Sr.
UTL: Ava Hill, Handley, Fr.
UTL: Gracie Suggs, Dale County, Sr.
DH: Destry Lambert, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Makaley Boswell, Geneva, Jr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Katyln Conner, Geneva, Jr.
P: Caitlin Russell, LAMP, Sr.
P: Ellie Partrick, Brooks, So.
P: Leighton Arnold, White Plains, Fr.
C: Lily Stone, Northside, Sr.
IF: Bentley Black, Priceville, Jr.
IF: Abbi Martin, Etowah, Sr.
IF: Karley Moreland, Brooks, Fr.
IF: Madison Johnson, Geneva, Jr.
OF: Alayna Key, Curry, Sr.
OF: Joanna Marshall, Dale County, Sr.
OF: Bailey Abernathy, North Jackson, Jr.
UTL: Isabelle Billings, Gordo, Fr.
UTL: Abigale Billings, Gordo, Fr.
DH: Peyton Hill, North Jackson, Jr.
DH: Hartlie Rice, Northside, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Jayci Boozer, Cleburne County, Sr.
P: Khloe Shears, Munford, Jr.
C: Lanie West, Curry, Fr.
C: Allison Tryon, Montevallo, Sr.
IF: Riley Sharp, Madison County, Sr.
IF: Karley Terry, West Morgan, Jr.
OF: Jonie Weems, West Morgan, So.
OF: Mariana Whaley, Handley, So.
UTL: Karley Hill, Wilson, Jr.
UTL: Cam Greene, Saint James, Sr.
DH: Rylee Moon, Madison County, Sr.
DH: Maile White, American Christian, Sr.
Class 4A Player of the Year
Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside
Class 4A Pitcher of the Year
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan
Class 4A Hitter of the Year
Kylee Trotter, Curry
Class 4A Coach of the Year
Ashley Bell, Geneva
CLASS 5A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Taniyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.
P: Rylee Gattis, Alexandria, Sr.
P: Aubrey Gunter, Hayden, So.
P: Belle Sheffield, Satsuma, Fr.
C: McKenzie Cain, Charles Henderson, Sr.
IF: Ansley Armstrong, Hayden, Jr.
IF: Emmorie Burke, Boaz, Jr.
IF: Becca Benton, Hayden, Sr.
IF: Belle Haynes, Tallassee, Sr.
OF: Taylor Rogers, Moody, Fr.
OF: Carlie Wilkins, West Point, Sr.
OF: Chloe Baynes, Tallassee, Sr.
UTL: Hayden Andrews, Satsuma, Jr.
UTL: Madison Sawyer, Satsuma, Fr.
DH: Kensley Wesley, Shelby County, Sr.
DH: Ashley Phillips, Alexandria, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: MacKinley Portillo, Douglas, Jr.
P: Bronwyn Borden, Brewer, Jr.
P: Aubrey Allen, Elmore County, Sr.
P: Shellie Littlefield, Rehobeth, Sr.
C: Charlotte Phillips, John Carroll, Sr.
IF: Paci Clark, Shelby County, Jr.
IF: Zoie Galloway, Leeds, Sr.
IF: Avary Lumpkin, Tallassee, Sr.
IF: Anna Catherine Segrest, Elmore County, Jr.
OF: Mallory Ogle, John Carroll, So.
OF: Bo Riley, Ardmore, Sr.
OF: Jill Cockrell, Alexandria, So.
UTL: Gracie Alberson, Rehobeth, Jr.
UTL: Lillie Stagner, Faith Academy, Fr.
DH: Abby Summerford, Brewer, Fr.
DH: Lilly Werling, Cordova, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Ella Singletary, Ardmore, Jr.
P: Jacey Moore, Russellville, So.
C: Amaya Green, East Limestone, Fr.
C: Khamiyah Brown, Brewbaker Tech, Jr.
IF: Breia Rusk, Brewer, Fr.
IF: Annie Gregory, John Carroll, So.
OF: Vada Willmore, Sardis, 8th
OF: Sydnee Reaves, Central-Clay, Sr.
UTL: Sara Vinson, Marbury, Sr.
UTL: Antonia Henderson, Ramsay, Jr.
DH: Brooke Royster, Tallassee, Jr.
DH: Mackenzie Smith, Elmore County, Sr.
Class 5A Player of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Class 5A Pitcher of the Year
Rylee Gattis, Alexandria
Class 5A Hitter of the Year
Ansley Armstrong, Hayden
Class 5A Coach of the Year
Jill Dowd, Hayden
CLASS 6A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Emily Simon, Athens, Sr.
P: Cam Bailey, Helena, Sr.
P: Blayne Godfrey, Hartselle, So.
P: Mya Holt, Wetumpka, So.
C: Anna Carder, Athens, Sr.
IF: Karsi Lentz, Hartselle, Sr.
IF: Marlie Giles, Chilton County, Sr.
IF: Gracie Dees, Saraland, Fr.
IF: Morgan Stiles, Athens, So.
OF: Larissa Preuitt, Hartselle, Sr.
OF: Lexie Bennett, Scottsboro, Sr.
OF: Maia Townsend, Mortimer Jordan, Sr.
UTL: Natalie Snow, Gardendale, Sr.
UTL: Willesha Lang, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
DH: Makalyn Kyser, Springville, Sr.
DH: AJ Kramer, Fort Payne, Jr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Chelisa Newsome, Robertsdale, Jr.
P: Madilyn Byrd, Baldwin County, Fr.
P: Katlyan Dulaney, Pell City, Sr.
P: Bella Bullington, Springville, So.
C: Brityan Godfrey, Hartselle, Fr
IF: Ashlynn Campbell, Wetumpka, Jr.
IF: Mariah Bazile, Hazel Green, Jr.
IF: Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle, So.
IF: Alyssa Hastings, Buckhorn, Jr.
OF: Keara Hall, Calera, So.
OF: Presley Lively, Helena, So.
OF: Raegan Wall, Hazel Green, So.
UTL: Macey Herren, Southside-Gadsden, Sr.
UTL: Macey Pierce, Chilton County, Fr.
DH: Bre Hughes, Saraland, So.
DH: Lily Livingston, Arab, Fr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Katie Simon, Athens, Sr.
P: Emma Deason, Chilton County, Sr.
C: Bella Holliday, Helena, Sr.
C: Emma Weatherford, Baldwin County, Jr.
IF: Evi Edwards, Pell City, Sr.
IF: Ashlyn Burns, Oxford, So.
OF: Haley Shannon, Cullman, Jr.
OF: Katie Hastings, Buckhorn, Fr.
UTL: Taylor Harris, Benjamin Russell, Sr.
UTL: Markaylee Talton, Paul Bryant, Jr.
DH: Jordan Douglas, Calera, Jr.
DH: Cara Larimore, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Jr.
Class 6A Player of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens
Class 6A Pitcher of the Year
Emily Simon, Athens
Class 6A Hitter of the Year
Karsi Lentz, Hartselle
Class 6A Coach of the Year
Travis Barnes, Athens
CLASS 7A
FIRST TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Sara Phillips, Hewitt Trussville, So.
P: Alea Johnson, Fairhope, Sr.
P: Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones, Sr.
P: Katie Bracken, Austin, Sr.
C: Maggie Daniel, Spain Park, So.
IF: Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
IF: Emily Mizelle, Baker, Jr.
IF: Kamryn Hammock, Central-Phenix City, Fr.
IF: Katie Flannery, Spain Park, Jr.
OF: Katie Davis, Austin, Sr.
OF: McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Gracie Hillman, Hoover, Jr.
UTL: Chalea Clemmons, Thompson, Jr.
UTL: Dailynn Motes, Thompson, So.
DH: Abby Johnson, Daphne, 8th
DH: Alexa Douthitt, Bob Jones, Sr.
SECOND TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Ryley Harrison, Fairhope, Jr.
P: Eleanor DeBlock, Thompson, Sr.
P: Kenley Hilleary, Austin, Sr.
P: Ella Reed, Spain Park, Jr.
C: Hailey Minchew, Fairhope, Sr.
IF: Cassie Reasner, Sparkman, Jr.
IF: Alex Brown, Theodore, Sr.
IF: Ella Pate, Thompson, Sr.
IF: Hannah Dorsett, Hewitt-Trussville, Jr.
OF: Kristen White, Central-Phenix City, Sr.
OF: Bailey Wiggins, Fairhope, So.
OF: Hannah Christian, Hoover, So.
UTL: Riley Tyree, Hewitt-Trussville, Sr.
UTL: Mari Hubbard, Huntsville, So.
DH: Bria Allen, Central-Phenix City, So.
DH: Campbell Hecklinski, Hoover, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Allie Roberts, Auburn, Jr.
P: Jessica Cord, Prattville, Sr.
C: Laney Williams, Thompson, So.
C: Harmoney Strong, Theodore, Sr.
IF: Libby Pippin, Vestavia Hills, Sr.
IF: Anastasia Acree, Alma Bryant, So.
OF: Olivia Tindell, Thompson, Fr.
OF: Emma Hawkins, Spain Park, So.
UTL: Mikayla Baumgartner, Mary Montgomery, So.
UTL: Miah Simmons, Vestavia Hills, Jr.
DH: Olivia Faggard, Hewitt-Trussville, So.
DH: Jasmine Rogers, Daphne, Sr.
Class 7A Player of the Year
Kenleigh Cahalan, Hewitt-Trussville
Class 7A Pitcher of the Year
Emmah Rolfe, Bob Jones
Class 7A Hitter of the Year
McKinnon Howard, Central-Phenix City
Class 7A Coach of the Year
Kevin Todd, Thompson
AISA
FIRST-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Peyton Adams, Patrician Academy, Sr.
P: Mallory Sluder, Southern Academy, Jr.
P: Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep, Sr.
P: Ariana Pinder, Glenwood, Sr.
C: Grace Davis, Clarke Prep, Jr.
IF: Anna Grace Griggs, Glenwood, So.
IF: Anna Claire Thomas, Fort Dale Academy, Fr.
IF: Trinity Wilkinson, Southern Academy, Sr.
IF: Kaylin Fincher, Glenwood, Sr.
OF: Victoria Hagemann, Hooper Academy, So.
OF: Simone Gillispie, Glenwood, Jr.
OF: Haley Briggs, Lowndes Academy, So.
UTL: Kaylee Midkiff, Hooper Academy, Fr.
UTL: Ava Casey, Lowndes Academy, Jr.
DH: Olivia Slocumb, Glenwood, So.
DH: Jayden Green, Lakeside, Jr.
SECOND-TEAM ALL-STATE
P: Lily Stubbs, Edgewood Academy, Fr.
P: Mary Frances Bressler, Hooper Academy, Sr.
P: Kylee Smith, Macon East, Jr.
P: Gabbie Causey, Abbeville Christian, Jr.
C: Kensley Adams, Patrician Academy, Sr.
IF: Katy Glass, Patrician Academy, Jr.
IF: Anna Guillot, Edgewood Academy, Jr.
IF: Jamya Powell, Macon East, 8th
IF: Cahley Ackerman, Fort Dale Academy, Sr.
OF: Taylor Winters, Patrician Academy, Jr.
OF: Tenlee Parden, Clarke Prep, Jr.
OF: Emmaline Hartzog, Abbeville Christian, Fr.
UTL: Carlee Davis, Lakeside, So.
UTL: Caroline Armstrong, Abbeville Christian, Jr.
DH: Lakelyn Dees, Jackson Academy, Sr.
DH: Lindsey Brown, Edgewood Academy, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
P: Haley Dyson, Hooper Academy, Sr.
C: Leah Beth Stewart, Southern Academy, Sr.
IF: Maggie Childs, Clarke Prep, Sr.
IF: Lauren Coaker, Jackson Academy, Jr.
OF: Molly Snow, Edgewood Academy, Sr.
OF: Destinee Carroll, Autauga Academy, Sr.
UTL: Paige Welch, Abbeville Christian, 7th
DH: Annie Bressler, Hooper Academy, So.
Player of the Year
Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep
Pitcher of the Year
Avery Harrell, Clarke Prep
Hitter of the Year
Trinity Wilkinson, Southern Academy
Coach of the Year
Caleb Anderson, Patrician Academy