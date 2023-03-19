 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-state hoops: S. Garden, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Oxford, Pleasant Valley, Ohatchee, Ranburne shine

Basketball teaser
File photo

Local schools landed 14 names, and the pair of local state champions led with three apiece in the 2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state basketball team.

Spring Garden star Ace Austin was recognized as a first-team selection in Class 1A, while senior Kayley Kirk was named to the third team. Ricky Austin was named 1A girls coach of the year after leading Spring Garden to its eighth state title.