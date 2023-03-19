All-state hoops: S. Garden, Jacksonville, Piedmont, Oxford, Pleasant Valley, Ohatchee, Ranburne shine

Local schools landed 14 names, and the pair of local state champions led with three apiece in the 2023 Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state basketball team.
Spring Garden star Ace Austin was recognized as a first-team selection in Class 1A, while senior Kayley Kirk was named to the third team. Ricky Austin was named 1A girls coach of the year after leading Spring Garden to its eighth state title.
Ace Austin was named the 1A Final Four MVP after posting a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) in Spring Garden’s semifinal game and 33 points in its championship game.
Kirk was named to the all-tournament team, scoring 17 points in the semifinal game and 14 points in the championship.
Along with Ricky Austin picking up coach of the year honors, Jacksonville’s Tres Buzan was named 4A boys coach of the year after coaching the Golden Eagles to their second straight state title in his first season at the helm.
Buzan, along with seniors John Broom and Caden Johnson, the three recognized from the 4A champion Jacksonville team, with Broom on the first team and Johnson on the third team.
Broom averaged 63.2 percent from the field and piled up 725 points (20.7 per game), 247 rebounds (7.1 per game) and 59 steals (1.7 per game), while Johnson shot 58.5 percent from the field and finished with 531 points (15.2), 218 rebounds (6.2) and 42 steals (1.2). Johnson was also awarded all-tournament honors.
Local teams had seven players land on their respective first teams, with Ace Austin and Broom joined by Pleasant Valley’s Macey Roper (2A girls), Ranburne’s Briley Merrill (2A girls), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A girls), Piedmont’s Alex Odom (4A boys) and Oxford’s Xai’Onna Whitfield (6A girls).
The eight other local players recognized include Jacksonville’s Johnson (4A boys third team), White Plains’ Luke Bussey (4A boys honorable mention), Piedmont’s LeLe Ridley (3A girls third team), Spring Garden’s Kirk (1A girls third team) and Spring Garden’s John Welsh (Class 1A boys third team).