All-state girls basketball: Anniston, Spring Garden receive all-state recognition

Two state championships helped coverage-area teams bring home recognition on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state girls basketball team.
Anniston, the Class 4A champion, got three selections among the 15 that made first, second or third team. Spring Garden, the 1A champion, saw two players selected and won one major award.
ASWA members voted on the all-state boys and girls basketball teams March 5 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The ASWA released the girls team Friday night and will release the boys team Saturday night.
Three Anniston players made the 4A team. Junior guard Allasha Dudley, the state-tournament most valuable player, was a first-team selection for the second year in a row. Junior forward Asia Barclay, who came two blocks shy of a triple-double in the state final, made second team, and senior forward Kiana Montgomery made third team.
The 1A team included Spring Garden sophomore guard/forward Neely Welsh, the state-tournament MVP, on the first team. Point guard Ace Austin, a seventh-grader who scored 14 points in the state final against St. Luke’s, made the second team.
Spring Garden’s Ricky Austin was the 1A coach of the year, winning a state title after replacing six seniors.
The all-state team included several other selections from The Anniston Star’s coverage area. The rest of the list follows:
Class 4A
Kayla Broom, Jacksonville, third team.
Class 3A
Emma Hood, Pleasant Valley, second team.
Class 2A
Iemyiah Harris, Sacred Heart, first team.
Tori Vice, Ohatchee, third team.
Serena Hardy, Sacred Heart, honorable mention.
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee, honorable mention.